Lady Panthers edge SP girls

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — It was double or nothing for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers.

Kayla Jackson had double digits in assists and libero Megan Wroblewski had double digit digs and serve receives as the Lady Panthers beat the South Point Lady Pointers in a 4-set Ohio Valley Conference volleyball game on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25 and 25-15.

Jackson went 8-for-8 on serves with 22 assists and 14 digs. Watts went 13-for-13 for serves with an ace and 18 kills.

Leah Shields also went double digit on serves with a perfect 12-for-12 Robin Isaacs doubled up with 19 digs, Emily Duncan had 14 kills and 2 blocks with Wroblewski having an amazing 31 successful serves, 3 aces, 30 serve receives one kill and 23 digs.

Chloe Hayes had 10 digs, Ashley Tiller 2 aces and 10 digs, Hannah Webb 3 kills and one block.

The Chesapeake jayvee edged the Lady Pointers 18-25, 25-20 and 26-24. Dakota Cameron had several big kills and Brooklyn McComas had a solid, smart game in the win.