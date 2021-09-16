OHSAA Computer Ratings

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 24 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Medina (4-0) 10.275, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (4-0) 9.2848, 3. Massillon Jackson (4-0) 9.225, 4. Cleveland Heights (4-0) 8.25, 5. Stow-Munroe Falls (3-1) 7.575, 6. Elyria (3-1) 7.1, 7. Strongsville (3-1) 5.875, 8. Mentor (2-2) 5.8258, 9. Berea-Midpark (2-2) 5.3, 10. Canton McKinley (2-2) 4.8927, 11. Brunswick (2-2) 4.8367, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (2-2) 4.5765, 13. Canton GlenOak (1-2) 2.1667, 14. Solon (1-3) 1.625, 15. Euclid (0-4) 0, 15. Lorain (0-4) 0, 15. Shaker Hts. (0-4) 0

Region 2 – 1. Marysville (3-0) 10.6667, 2. Springfield (3-0) 10.4906, 3. Centerville (3-1) 8.7015, 4. Kettering Fairmont (4-0) 8.018, 5. Dublin Jerome (3-1) 7.925, 6. Tol. Whitmer (3-1) 5.7866, 7. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-2) 5.05, 8. Miamisburg (3-1) 5.0102, 9. Clayton Northmont (2-1) 4.4053, 10. Springboro (2-1) 4.3333, 11. Perrysburg (2-2) 4.1616, 12. Delaware Hayes (2-2) 4.125, 13. Findlay (2-2) 4.025, 14. Huber Hts. Wayne (2-2) 3.6701, 15. Dublin Coffman (1-3) 3.575, 16. Beavercreek (0-4) 0, 16. Middletown (0-4) 0, 16. Tol. Start (0-4) 0

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Darby (4-0) 10.7184, 2. Upper Arlington (4-0) 9.5709, 3. New Albany (4-0) 9.25, 4. Pickerington Central (3-1) 8.6276, 5. Gahanna Lincoln (2-1) 7.8889, 6. Pickerington North (3-1) 7.301, 7. Hilliard Davidson (3-1) 6.4432, 8. Groveport-Madison (2-2) 4.9937, 9. Hilliard Bradley (2-2) 4.9107, 10. Thomas Worthington (2-1) 4.8333, 11. Galloway Westland (2-2) 4.4137, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (3-1) 4.375, 13. Westerville North (2-2) 4.1136, 14. Westerville Central (1-2) 3.3889, 15. Lancaster (1-3) 2.1566, 16. Grove City (0-3) 0, 16. Newark (0-4) 0, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (0-4) 0, 16. Reynoldsburg (0-3) 0

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-0) 11.4331, 2. Cin. St. Xavier (4-0) 10.85, 3. Milford (3-1) 8.2614, 4. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-1) 7.426, 5. West Chester Lakota West (3-1) 7.375, 6. Cin. Princeton (3-1) 7.025, 7. Cin. Colerain (2-2) 5.8258, 8. Mason (2-2) 4.5631, 9. Cin. Sycamore (2-2) 4.4381, 10. Hamilton (1-1) 4.0625, 11. Cin. Walnut Hills (2-2) 4.0485, 12. Cin. Elder (1-2) 3.3333, 13. Cin. Western Hills (1-1) 2.25, 14. Fairfield (1-2) 2.1667, 15. Cincinnati West Clermont (1-3) 1.625, 16. Lebanon (0-3) 0, 16. Cin. Oak Hills (0-4) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Cle. Benedictine (4-0) 10.4, 2. Willoughby South (4-0) 8.6023, 3. Hudson (4-0) 8, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (3-1) 7.025, 5. Lyndhurst Brush (3-1) 6.675, 6. Austintown-Fitch (2-1) 6.5556, 7. Akron Archbishop Hoban (2-1) 5.7083, 8. Boardman (3-1) 5.475, 9. Maple Hts. (2-1) 4.1111, 10. Eastlake North (2-2) 4.025, 11. Bedford (2-2) 3.5, 12. Ashtabula Lakeside (2-2) 3.4811, 13. Painesville Riverside (2-2) 3.425, 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2-2) 3.3342, 15. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (2-2) 3.2841, 16. Garfield Hts. (1-3) 2.525, 17. Twinsburg (1-3) 1.975, 18. Hunting Valley University School (1-2) 1.9494, 19. Akron Ellet (1-3) 1.875, 19. Warren G. Harding (1-3) 1.875, 21. Cuyahoga Falls (1-3) 1.5, 21. Kent Roosevelt (1-3) 1.5

Region 6 – 1. Medina Highland (4-0) 12.025, 2. Avon Lake (4-0) 10.75, 3. Fremont Ross (4-0) 9.425, 4. Lakewood (4-0) 8.3131, 5. North Royalton (3-1) 7.95, 6. North Olmsted (3-1) 7.725, 7. Tol. St. John’s (2-1) 6.8071, 8. Cle. Rhodes (3-1) 6.5, 9. North Ridgeville (3-1) 6.2677, 10. Barberton (3-1) 6.05, 11. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (2-1) 5.0556, 12. Olmsted Falls (3-1) 5, 13. Avon (2-2) 4.575, 14. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (2-2) 4.475, 15. Tol. Central Cath. (2-2) 4.4, 16. Westlake (2-2) 4.175, 17. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (2-2) 4.0366, 18. Oregon Clay (2-2) 3.975, 19. Parma (2-2) 2.9811, 20. Sylvania Northview (2-2) 2.75

Region 7 – 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (4-0) 8.7538, 2. Canal Winchester (3-1) 8.35, 3. Green (3-1) 7.35, 4. Uniontown Lake (3-0) 7.1255, 5. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (3-1) 6.35, 6. Westerville South (2-1) 6.1111, 7. Massillon Washington (3-1) 5.9745, 8. Whitehall-Yearling (2-1) 4.1742, 9. Marion Harding (2-2) 3.775, 10. Dublin Scioto (2-2) 3.5842, 11. North Canton Hoover (2-2) 3.35, 12. Cols. Independence (2-2) 3, 13. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-2) 2.7311, 14. Cols. St. Charles (1-3) 2.625, 15. Wooster (2-2) 2.5, 16. Mount Vernon (1-3) 1.625, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy (1-3) 1.625, 18. Worthington Kilbourne (1-3) 1.5, 19. Massillon Perry (1-3) 1.375, 20. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (1-3) 1.125

Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (4-0) 9.8, 2. Cin. LaSalle (3-0) 9.1423, 3. Piqua (3-0) 8.1512, 4. Cin. Withrow (4-0) 7.3827, 5. Ashville Teays Valley (4-0) 6.6224, 6. Cin. Turpin (3-1) 6.05, 7. Lima Senior (2-1) 5.4205, 8. Cin. Anderson (2-2) 5.0227, 9. Riverside Stebbins (3-1) 4.7372, 10. Xenia (2-1) 4.1667, 11. Troy (1-2) 3.875, 12. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-2) 3.4362, 13. Sidney (2-2) 3.3561, 14. Cols. Briggs (1-1) 3, 14. Cin. Winton Woods (2-2) 3, 16. Trenton Edgewood (1-2) 2.9444, 17. Morrow Little Miami (2-2) 2.875, 18. Loveland (1-3) 2.275, 19. Harrison (1-2) 1.8333, 20. Day. Belmont (0-2) 0, 20. Fairborn (0-3) 0, 20. Cols. Franklin Hts. (0-2) 0, 20. Oxford Talawanda (0-3) 0, 20. Cols. West (0-4) 0, 20. West Carrollton (0-3) 0

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) 10.225, 2. Steubenville (4-0) 9.3286, 3. Chardon (4-0) 9.275, 4. Streetsboro (3-0) 8.2566, 5. Aurora (4-0) 8.225, 6. Dover (3-0) 7.7778, 7. Hubbard (4-0) 7.075, 8. Canfield (3-1) 6.2222, 9. Tallmadge (3-1) 5.9672, 10. Niles McKinley (3-1) 5, 11. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2-2) 4.95, 12. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (2-2) 4.6, 13. Chesterland West Geauga (2-2) 4.4566, 14. New Philadelphia (2-2) 4.25, 15. Ravenna (2-2) 4.025, 16. Painesville Harvey (2-2) 3.1351, 17. Youngstown Chaney (2-2) 3.0795, 18. Warren Howland (1-3) 2.975, 19. Youngstown East (1-3) 1.8, 20. Akron Buchtel (1-3) 1.5, 20. Geneva (1-3) 1.5

Region 10 – 1. Millersburg West Holmes (4-0) 9.275, 2. Norton (4-0) 8.35, 3. Mansfield Senior (3-1) 7.225, 4. Medina Buckeye (3-1) 5.8447, 5. Bay Village Bay (2-1) 5.6311, 6. Caledonia River Valley (3-1) 5.5587, 7. Cle. Collinwood (1-0) 5.5, 8. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-1) 5.25, 9. Tiffin Columbian (2-2) 4.025, 10. Lexington (2-2) 3.8, 11. Rocky River (2-2) 3.6591, 12. Sylvania Southview (2-2) 3.3342, 13. Sandusky (2-2) 3.125, 14. Parma Hts. Holy Name (1-3) 2.9912, 15. Cle. Central Cath. (2-2) 2.875, 16. Lodi Cloverleaf (1-2) 2.3446, 17. Richfield Revere (1-3) 2.1061, 18. Norwalk (1-3) 1.75, 19. Copley (1-3) 1.5, 19. Tol. Rogers (1-2) 1.5

Region 11 – 1. Granville (4-0) 9.971, 2. Bellefontaine (4-0) 8.15, 3. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-1) 6.925, 4. Cols. Hamilton Township (2-0) 6.6538, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (2-2) 5.5543, 6. Dresden Tri-Valley (3-1) 5.425, 7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-1) 5.3636, 8. Thornville Sheridan (3-1) 5.1964, 9. Delaware Buckeye Valley (2-2) 4.9432, 10. Cols. South (3-1) 4.8622, 11. Jackson (2-2) 4.5417, 12. Cols. Bishop Watterson (2-2) 4.0417, 13. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (2-2) 3.2045, 14. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (1-3) 2.7121, 15. Marietta (2-2) 2.7092, 16. London (2-2) 2.5, 17. Zanesville (1-2) 2.1667, 18. Cols. Beechcroft (1-3) 2.1122, 19. Chillicothe (1-2) 2, 20. The Plains Athens (1-3) 1.9836

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (4-0) 10.95, 2. Hamilton Ross (3-0) 8.6667, 3. Lima Shawnee (4-0) 8.55, 4. Monroe (3-1) 6.8061, 5. Franklin (3-1) 6.0682, 6. Bellbrook (2-2) 5.775, 7. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-1) 5.4974, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (3-1) 4.9, 9. Wapakoneta (2-2) 4.7, 10. Cin. Northwest (3-1) 4.5556, 11. St. Marys Memorial (2-2) 4.25, 12. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-2) 4.2347, 13. Cin. Hughes (2-0) 4.193, 14. Elida (2-2) 2.925, 15. Day. Chaminade Julienne (1-2) 2.6742, 16. Day. Dunbar (1-2) 2.1667, 17. Day. Carroll (1-3) 1.825, 18. Greenville (1-3) 1.5, 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter (1-3) 1.25, 19. Celina (1-3) 1.25

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-0) 9.0556, 2. Beloit West Branch (4-0) 7.4722, 3. Salem (4-0) 7.375, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (3-1) 7.075, 5. Youngstown Ursuline (3-1) 6.9311, 6. Girard (3-1) 6.7298, 7. Navarre Fairless (4-0) 6.475, 8. Perry (3-1) 6.3, 9. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-1) 4.9235, 10. Canton South (3-1) 4.55, 11. Chagrin Falls (2-2) 3.6136, 12. Poland Seminary (2-2) 3.3, 13. Gates Mills Hawken (2-2) 3.2121, 14. Lisbon Beaver (2-2) 3.0102, 15. Ashtabula Edgewood (2-2) 2.975, 16. Cle. John Adams (2-2) 2.75, 17. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-3) 2.6856, 18. Struthers (2-2) 2.5795, 19. Peninsula Woodridge (1-2) 2.5, 20. Canal Fulton Northwest (1-3) 1.925

Region 14 – 1. Van Wert (4-0) 8.325, 2. Tol. Scott (4-0) 7.2702, 3. Bellevue (3-1) 6.8, 4. Port Clinton (3-1) 6.4, 5. Galion (3-1) 6.275, 6. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-1) 6.2033, 7. Wooster Triway (2-0) 6.0625, 8. Sandusky Perkins (3-1) 5.6, 9. Shelby (3-1) 5.5306, 10. Clyde (3-1) 4.8, 11. Bellville Clear Fork (2-2) 4.325, 12. Huron (2-2) 3.95, 13. Sheffield Brookside (2-1) 3.618, 14. Oberlin Firelands (2-2) 3.4, 15. LaGrange Keystone (2-1) 3.3333, 16. Rossford (2-2) 3.25, 17. Upper Sandusky (2-2) 2.975, 18. Bryan (2-2) 2.775, 19. Wauseon (2-2) 2.65, 20. Milan Edison (1-3) 2.15

Region 15 – 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-0) 8.325, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (2-0) 7.0625, 3. Heath (3-1) 5.825, 4. Duncan Falls Philo (3-1) 5.725, 5. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-1) 5.65, 6. Belmont Union Local (3-0) 5.5556, 7. Byesville Meadowbrook (3-1) 5.4697, 8. Carrollton (3-1) 5.2412, 9. New Concord John Glenn (2-2) 5.15, 10. St. Clairsville (3-1) 4.9948, 11. Cambridge (3-1) 4.8, 12. Cols. East (3-1) 4.725, 13. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (2-1) 4.2992, 14. McArthur Vinton County (2-1) 3.4494, 15. Sparta Highland (2-2) 3.4, 16. Circleville Logan Elm (2-2) 3.2294, 17. Vincent Warren (2-2) 3.2015, 18. Warsaw River View (2-2) 3.1684, 19. Newark Licking Valley (1-2) 2.9444, 20. Bexley (2-2) 2.75

Region 16 – 1. Eaton (4-0) 8.1528, 2. St. Paris Graham Local (3-0) 8.03, 3. Waverly (3-0) 7.2472, 4. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 7.1957, 5. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (4-0) 6.7917, 6. Greenfield McClain (3-0) 6.5, 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (2-1) 5.4444, 8. Bethel-Tate (2-1) 4.9444, 9. Waynesville (4-0) 4.8295, 10. Cin. Shroder (2-0) 4.75, 11. Day. Oakwood (2-2) 4.55, 12. West Milton Milton-Union (3-1) 4.425, 13. Germantown Valley View (2-2) 4.3952, 14. Washington C.H. Washington (2-2) 4.25, 15. Cleves Taylor (2-2) 3.6276, 16. Hillsboro (2-2) 3.4, 17. Springfield Kenton Ridge (2-2) 3.1, 18. Day. Northridge (2-2) 2.85, 19. Batavia (1-2) 2.3989, 20. Norwood (1-3) 1.7045

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (3-0) 9.0556, 2. Canfield South Range (4-0) 7.9823, 3. Garrettsville Garfield (4-0) 7.525, 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) 7.175, 5. Bellaire (4-0) 7.1338, 6. Ravenna Southeast (4-0) 6.0871, 7. Jefferson Area (3-1) 5.55, 8. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-1) 5.525, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-1) 5.3207, 10. Rootstown (3-1) 4.8131, 11. Richmond Edison (3-1) 4.5947, 12. Conneaut (2-2) 3.8036, 13. Akron Manchester (2-2) 3.7577, 14. Burton Berkshire (3-1) 3.4592, 15. Cadiz Harrison Central (2-2) 3.1086, 16. Columbiana Crestview (2-2) 3.0871, 17. Youngstown Liberty (2-2) 2.6, 18. Mantua Crestwood (1-3) 2.525, 19. Atwater Waterloo (2-2) 2.4571, 20. Rayland Buckeye Local (1-2) 2.1217

Region 18 – 1. Tontogany Otsego (4-0) 7.25, 2. Richwood North Union (4-0) 6.6982, 3. Bloomdale Elmwood (4-0) 6.4, 4. Elyria Cath. (3-1) 6.275, 5. Pemberville Eastwood (4-0) 5.975, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (3-1) 5.0459, 7. Lima Bath (3-1) 4.85, 8. Ottawa-Glandorf (2-2) 4.7, 9. Genoa Area (2-2) 4.275, 10. Doylestown Chippewa (2-1) 4.1816, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (2-2) 3.825, 12. Brooklyn (2-2) 3.2361, 13. Bucyrus Wynford (2-2) 3.075, 14. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-2) 2.8321, 15. Marion Pleasant (1-3) 2.7626, 16. Kansas Lakota (2-2) 2.625, 17. Oak Harbor (2-2) 2.5, 18. Apple Creek Waynedale (2-2) 2.125, 19. Fairview Park Fairview (1-3) 2.1, 20. Millbury Lake (1-3) 1.4082

Region 19 – 1. Piketon (4-0) 7.5063, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) 7.375, 3. Portsmouth (4-0) 6.9311, 4. Ironton (3-1) 6.6313, 5. Amanda-Clearcreek (3-1) 5.55, 6. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-0) 5.5417, 7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (2-1) 5, 8. Wheelersburg (2-2) 4.2577, 9. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-2) 4, 10. Chillicothe Zane Trace (2-2) 3.7386, 11. Minford (2-1) 3.5114, 12. New Lexington (2-2) 3.45, 13. Portsmouth West (2-2) 2.9836, 14. Baltimore Liberty Union (2-2) 2.7, 15. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (1-3) 2.5816, 16. Albany Alexander (2-2) 2.5332, 17. McConnelsville Morgan (1-2) 2.5, 18. Pomeroy Meigs (1-2) 1.7828, 19. Bidwell River Valley (1-1) 1.75, 20. Coshocton (1-3) 1.6301

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Mariemont (4-0) 8.55, 2. Reading (4-0) 6.5732, 3. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-0) 5.65, 4. Brookville (3-1) 5.4, 5. Cin. Madeira (3-1) 5.3, 6. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-1) 5.1097, 7. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-1) 4.9167, 8. Versailles (3-1) 4.55, 9. Carlisle (3-1) 4.425, 10. Day. Meadowdale (3-0) 4.2403, 11. Sabina East Clinton (3-1) 4.1351, 12. Springfield Shawnee (2-2) 3.8, 13. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-1) 3.5189, 14. Cin. Taft (2-2) 3.3586, 15. Williamsburg (2-2) 2.7092, 16. Cin. Summit Country Day (1-2) 2.6667, 17. Cin. Finneytown (2-2) 2.125, 18. Springfield Greenon (1-2) 1.6667, 19. London Madison Plains (1-3) 1.125, 20. Tipp City Bethel (0-4) 0, 20. Blanchester (0-3) 0, 20. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (0-4) 0, 20. Cin. Clark Montessori (0-3) 0, 20. Middletown Madison (0-4) 0, 20. Cin. North College Hill (0-2) 0, 20. West Liberty-Salem (0-3) 0

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (3-1) 7.1818, 2. Columbia Station Columbia (4-0) 6.95, 3. New Middletown Springfield (3-1) 5.7753, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (3-1) 5.0077, 5. Hanoverton United (2-1) 4.0094, 6. East Canton (2-1) 3.7341, 7. Andover Pymatuning Valley (2-1) 3.7222, 8. Brookfield (2-1) 3.3333, 9. Sullivan Black River (2-2) 3.1086, 10. Newton Falls (2-2) 3.05, 10. Creston Norwayne (2-2) 3.05, 12. Jeromesville Hillsdale (2-2) 2.9, 13. Mineral Ridge (2-2) 2.8081, 14. Middlefield Cardinal (2-2) 2.7423, 15. Wellington (2-2) 2.6326, 16. Rittman (2-2) 2.6071, 17. Canton Central Cath. (1-3) 2.05, 18. Oberlin (1-3) 1.9836, 19. Smithville (1-3) 1.525, 20. Wickliffe (1-3) 1.375

Region 22 – 1. Archbold (4-0) 8.025, 2. Ashland Crestview (4-0) 6.775, 3. Carey (3-1) 6.4031, 4. Columbus Grove (4-0) 6.4, 5. Gibsonburg (4-0) 5.7, 6. Liberty Center (3-1) 5.6, 7. Defiance Tinora (3-1) 5.4, 8. Delta (3-1) 4.8182, 9. Collins Western Reserve (3-1) 4.5, 10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) 4.425, 11. Bluffton (3-1) 4.1402, 12. Tol. Ottawa Hills (3-1) 3.875, 13. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1) 3.8621, 14. Attica Seneca East (3-1) 3.825, 15. Metamora Evergreen (2-2) 2.2321, 16. Northwood (1-1) 2, 17. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-2) 1.75, 18. Sherwood Fairview (1-3) 1, 18. Haviland Wayne Trace (1-3) 1, 20. Bucyrus (1-3) 0.875, 20. Van Buren (1-3) 0.875

Region 23 – 1. Cols. Africentric (3-1) 7.475, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (3-0) 6.8071, 3. Galion Northmor (4-0) 6.2247, 4. West Jefferson (4-0) 5.6641, 5. KIPP Columbus (3-1) 4.975, 6. Worthington Christian (3-0) 4.9026, 7. Proctorville Fairland (2-1) 4.4444, 8. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-0) 4.2434, 9. Barnesville (2-1) 4.1816, 10. Centerburg (2-1) 4.1111, 11. Johnstown Northridge (2-2) 3.5657, 12. Grandview Hts. (2-2) 3.4872, 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (2-1) 3.178, 14. Fredericktown (2-2) 2.925, 14. Mount Gilead (2-2) 2.925, 16. Lucasville Valley (2-2) 2.8586, 17. Lore City Buckeye Trail (2-2) 2.8321, 18. Ironton Rock Hill (1-1) 2.8125, 19. Nelsonville-York (1-3) 1.4858, 20. Sarahsville Shenandoah (1-2) 1.3333

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (4-0) 6.95, 2. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 5.9672, 3. Harrod Allen East (3-1) 5.325, 4. Anna (3-1) 4.775, 5. Arcanum (4-0) 4.6403, 6. Springfield Northeastern (3-1) 3.9, 7. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-1) 3.0644, 8. Cin. Country Day (3-1) 3, 9. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-2) 2.725, 10. Fort Recovery (2-2) 2.65, 11. Delphos Jefferson (2-2) 2.5076, 12. North Lewisburg Triad (2-2) 2.45, 13. Bainbridge Paint Valley (2-2) 2.25, 14. Cin. Deer Park (1-3) 2.0842, 15. Chillicothe Huntington (1-2) 1.9444, 16. Casstown Miami East (1-3) 1.25, 17. Jamestown Greeneview (1-3) 1.125, 18. Frankfort Adena (1-3) 1, 19. New Lebanon Dixie (1-3) 0.875, 19. New Paris National Trail (1-3) 0.875

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Lucas (4-0) 6.575, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (4-0) 6.375, 3. Independence (3-1) 5.1837, 4. Cuyahoga Hts. (2-1) 4.8636, 5. Malvern (3-1) 4.4646, 6. Plymouth (3-1) 4.25, 7. Lowellville (3-1) 4.0485, 8. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-1) 4.0076, 9. Leetonia (1-0) 4, 10. Windham (3-0) 3.8933, 11. Vienna Mathews (2-1) 3.7378, 12. Youngstown Valley Christian (2-1) 3.3889, 13. Dalton (2-2) 3.3371, 14. Monroeville (2-2) 3.075, 15. Salineville Southern (2-2) 3.0606, 16. Toronto (2-2) 2.7372, 17. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-2) 2.6108, 18. Wellsville (1-1) 2.4375, 19. Ashland Mapleton (1-2) 2.3446, 20. New Washington Buckeye Central (2-2) 2.1071

Region 26 – 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (4-0) 6.725, 2. Lima Central Cath. (3-1) 5.2, 3. Defiance Ayersville (2-1) 4.7778, 4. Edon (3-1) 4.25, 5. Dola Hardin Northern (3-1) 4.15, 6. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (3-1) 3.925, 7. McComb (3-1) 3.75, 8. Hamler Patrick Henry (3-1) 3.525, 9. Convoy Crestview (3-1) 3.4, 10. Arlington (3-1) 3.1, 11. Spencerville (2-2) 3.05, 12. Waynesfield-Goshen (3-1) 2.975, 13. Leipsic (2-2) 2.625, 14. Pandora-Gilboa (2-2) 2.1035, 15. Ada (1-3) 1.975, 16. Antwerp (2-2) 1.875, 16. Edgerton (2-2) 1.875, 18. Tiffin Calvert (1-3) 1.625, 19. Sycamore Mohawk (1-3) 1.225, 20. North Baltimore (1-2) 1.1667

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (4-0) 6.875, 2. Shadyside (4-0) 5.8995, 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (4-0) 5.8472, 4. Glouster Trimble (3-0) 5.5985, 5. Howard East Knox (3-1) 4.7917, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (3-1) 3.759, 7. Hannibal River (2-2) 3.5, 8. Waterford (2-2) 3.2917, 9. Bowerston Conotton Valley (2-1) 2.8889, 10. Danville (2-2) 2.85, 11. Racine Southern (2-1) 2.5, 12. Caldwell (2-2) 2.45, 13. Corning Miller (1-1) 2.1987, 14. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (2-2) 1.75, 14. Morral Ridgedale (2-2) 1.75, 16. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (1-3) 1.5821, 17. Cardington-Lincoln (1-3) 1.35, 18. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (1-3) 1.2285, 19. Beallsville (1-2) 1.1667, 19. Reedsville Eastern (1-2) 1.1667

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0) 8.55, 2. Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-0) 6.0467, 3. Springfield Cath. Central (4-0) 4.9575, 4. DeGraff Riverside (3-1) 4.95, 5. New Bremen (3-1) 4.2601, 6. Portsmouth Sciotoville (3-0) 4.0644, 7. Fayetteville-Perry (3-1) 3.9235, 8. New Madison Tri-Village (3-1) 3.775, 9. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-1) 3.575, 10. Cin. College Preparatory (2-2) 2.9124, 11. Troy Christian (3-1) 2.875, 12. Beaver Eastern (1-2) 2.4551, 13. Ansonia (2-2) 2.225, 14. Fort Loramie (2-2) 2, 14. St. Henry (2-2) 2, 16. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-2) 1.875, 17. Lockland (1-2) 1.5736, 18. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (1-2) 1.5644, 19. Hamilton New Miami (1-2) 1.1667, 19. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (1-2) 1.166