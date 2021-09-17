expand
September 17, 2021

William Allen

By Obituaries

Published 2:45 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

William Allen

William Franklin Allen, 52, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be noon Monday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Brad Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Phillips Funeral Home to help the Allen family with funeral expenses.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

