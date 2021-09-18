Dragons use quick-strike plays to down Redmen

Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — The Cincinnati Reds had Joey Votto, Nick Castellanos, Eugenio Suarez, Johnathan India and Tyler Naquin as their home run hitters.

But when it comes to football, the Fairland Dragons have a lineup of home run hitters in Peyton Jackson, J.D. Brumfield, Zander Schmidt, Steeler Leep and Brycen Hunt and they used their “home run hitters” to beat the Rock Hill Redmen 41-6 in an Ohio Valley Conference game Friday.

Jackson was 6-of-8 passing for 60 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran 7 times for 120 yards including a scramble for 63 yards and a TD.

Brumfield ran 6 times for 66 yards and Leep, Schmidt and Hunt all caught just one pass but all went for touchdowns.

“We did a pretty good job of stopping them for a couple of plays but then they used one of their home run hitters to get a quick score,” said Redmen coach Mark Lutz.

“We played hard and we hit. I’m proud of our guys. But Fairland has so many weapons and they have the speed and quick-strike ability that’s tough on our defense.”

Fairland (3-1, 1-1) used a 35-yard run by Brumfield to begin a 73-yard, 8-play drive capped by a swing pass to Leep who caught the ball in the flats and turned it into a 15-yard scoring play.

The Dragons had a 6-play drive highlight by a 27-yard scramble by Jackson to the Rock Hill 15. Jackson finished off the drive with a 4-yard run and it was 14-0 at Alex Bruce kicked the extra point at the 5:25 mark.

The Redmen drove to the Fairland 38 only to have the drive stall with just 1:23 to play in the half.

That proved to be plenty of time for the Dragons as Jackson was flushed out of the pocket and broke loose on a 63-yard scoring run with 1:08 left in the half.

The conversion failed and it was 20-0.

Rock Hill was forced to punt to begin the second half and a shanked punt went just 14 yards and the Dragons took over at the Redmen 44.

Five plays later Jackson hit Schmidt with a 15-yard scoring strike over the middle and Jackson ran for the conversion and a 28-0 lead with 7:21 on the clock.

Rock Hill fumbled the kickoff and the Dragons recovered at the 22.

Brumfield ran to the 11-yard line and but three straight incomplete passes set up a fourth down at the 11.

Jackson found Hunt in the left corner of the end zone for the TD and Bruce kicked the conversion to make it 35-0 with 6:19 left in the third quarter.

Rock Hill (1-2, 0-2) answered by putting together a scoring drive beginning in the third quarter that spilled over into the fourth.

The Redmen 14-play, 69-yard drive was capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Trent Williams to Brayden Malone with 7:11 to play.

Fairland finished the scoring on a 5-yard run by Kam Kitts with only 7 seconds to play.

Rock Hill finished with 42 rushing attempts for 116 yards and 22 more passing for 138 total yards. Owen Hankins ran 17 times for 64 yards.

Rock Hill 0 0 0 6 = 6

Fairland 7 13 15 6 = 41

First Quarter

Fa – Steeler Leep 15 pass from Peyton Jackson (Alex Bruce kick) 5:39

Second Quarter

Fa – Peyton Jackson 4 run (Alex Bruce kick) 5:25

Fa – Peyton Jackson 63 run (kick failed) 1:08

Third Quarter

Fa – Zander Schmidt 15 pass from Peyton Jackson (Peyton Jackson run) 7:21

Fa – Brycen Hunt 11 pass from Peyton Jackson (Alex Bruce kick) 6:19

Fourth Quarter

RH – Brayden Malone 6 pass from Trent Williams (kick failed) 7:11

Fa – Kam Kitts 5 run (run failed) 0:07

—————

RH Fa

First downs 9 14

Rushes-yards 42-116 25-280

Passing yards 22 74

Total yards 138 354

Cmp-Att-Int 2-4-0 7-11-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2

Penalties-yards 1-13 3-15

Punts-average 4-22.5 1-60.0

—————

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Rock Hill: Owen French 17-64, Skyler Kidd 8-16, Hunter Blagg 9-29, Chase Delong 2-11, Trent Williams 2-minus 1, Anthony Stamper 2-1, Grant Bevans 1-1, Brad Whisman 1-minus 1; Fairland: Peyton Jackson 7-120, J.D. Brumfield 6-66, Steeler Leep 1-2, Zion Martin 4-24, Jack Hayden 2-9, Kam Kitts 2-18, Quentin Cremeans 1-0, Ethan Wall 2-27.

PASSING — Rock Hill: Trent Williams 2-4-0 22 TD; Fairland: Peyton Jackson 6-8-0 60 2TD, Zander Schmidt 0-1-0, Ethan Wall 1-2-0 14.

RECEIVING — Rock Hill: Hunter Blagg 1-16, Brayden Malone 1-6 TD; Fairland: Steeler Leep 1-15 TD, Kam Kitts 2-8, J.D. Brumfield 2-0, Riley Kazee 1-11, Zander Schmidt 1-15 TD, Brycen Hunt 1-11 TD.