September 18, 2021

Ironton Little League mandatory meeting, elections set Sept. 26

By Staff Reports

Published 1:26 am Saturday, September 18, 2021

The Ironton National Little League will hold the mandatory annual general membership meeting and board of directors elections on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021 a 2 p.m. at the Ironton Little League complex.
Members in good standing are eligible for nomination to the INLL Board of Directors.
Each year 5 directors are elected to a 3 year term and any unexpired terms are also filled from the nominations.
All board members and any member in good standing with the league should submit nominations to the board of directors, no later than Sept. 24 by contacting the board through the league facebook page:
facebook.com/IrontonNationalLittleLeague or contact a board member directly.

