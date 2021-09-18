Ronald Dickison

Nov. 11, 1942–Sept. 11, 2021

Ronald Leland Dickison, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.

Ronald was born Nov. 11, 1942, in Ashland, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Ben Dickison and Dorothy Gillium.

He was a member of the National Guard of Kentucky and a reservist with the United States Army.

He retired from McGinnis Inc. and was known as Captain Ron.

He is a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Ironton.

He was an active member of St. Paul and volunteered his time with the food pantry and Amazing Day Camp.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Sue Lewis Dickison of 59 years; three daughters, Veronica Sue Dickison, Cheryl Ann Dickison Robbins, (husband, Sam), and Kristie Lynn Dickison Perry; two grandsons, Kyle Christopher Perry and Jonathan David Robbins; and three great grandchildren Joel, Jackson and Jensen.

There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 S. Sixth St., Ironton, and visitation will be noon until time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Ron’s name to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.

To offer the Dickison family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.