Vanderpool named Director of Career Services at ACTC

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to announce that Ashley Vanderpool has been named Director of Career Services at ACTC.

Vanderpool, who grew up in Boyd County, has previous experience working at with ACTC’s Career Services, and says she is excited to be back in this new role in a place she says feels like home.

“As a college student, I decided my career path after completing job shadowing and internship opportunities, so I am passionate about the work that I do in Career Services,” she says. “I am looking forward to helping students identify their interests and link their skills to a career.”

Vanderpool says her goal for the department is to increase career exploration opportunities for students.

“Every goal that we set in our office is student-focused. The department does an excellent job connecting students directly to employment opportunities,” she said.

A career fair for students and alumni is scheduled for Friday, November 12 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at the Technology Drive Campus. Vanderpool says it will a great networking opportunity for those who attend.

For more information about ACTC’s Career Services department visit ashland.kctcs.edu/about/student-life/career-services/index.aspx or email as_careerservices@kctcs.edu.