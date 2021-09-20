High School Football Standings, Schedule, Results

2021 High School Football Standings

Ohio Valley Conference

OVC Overall

W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp

Ironton 2 0 56 14 4 1 116 55

Coal Grove 2 0 79 28 3 1 155 77

Portsmouth 1 0 41 7 4 1 159 74

Fairland 1 1 55 26 3 1 138 60

Gallipolis 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 45

Chesapeake 0 1 14 50 1 2 14 116

Rock Hill 0 2 13 82 1 2 36 82

South Point 0 2 14 65 0 4 32 128

Southern Ohio Conference

Division I

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 4 0 158 25

Ports. Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 5 0 193 57

Sciotoville East 0 0 0 0 3 0 104 52

Beaver Eastern 0 0 0 0 1 3 43 170

Northwest 0 0 0 0 1 4 113 119

Green 0 0 0 0 1 3 60 129

Division II

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Waverly 0 0 0 0 4 0 166 61

Minford 0 0 0 0 3 1 82 60

Portsmouth West 0 0 0 0 3 2 145 102

Lucasville Valley 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 125

Wheelersburg 0 0 0 0 2 3 94 100

Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 1 4 34 157

Friday’s Games

Ironton at Chesapeake

Coal Grove at Portsmouth

South Point at Rock Hill

Gallipolis at Fairland

Northwest at Portsmouth Notre Dame

Sciotoville East at Beaver Eastern

Waverly at Portsmouth West

Oak Hill at Lucasville Valley

Wheelersburg at Minford

Saturday’s Game

Green at Symmes Valley

Results Friday & Saturday, Sept. 17-18

Ironton 36, South Point 0

Coal Grove 50, Chesapeake 14

Fairland 41, Rock Hill 6

Portsmouth at Gallipolis, ppd.

Symmes Valley at Fayetteville, canceled

Hillcrest Training at Sciotoville East, canceled

Lucasville Valley 42, Northwest 18

Portsmouth West 29, KIPP Columbus 20

Jackson 21, Wheelersburg 20, OT

Waverly 35, Portsmouth 34

Berne Union 57, Beaver Eastern 0

Nelsonville-York 37, Oak Hill 0

Saturday’s Games

Green 36, Fairview, Ky. 21

Portsmouth Notre Dame 40, Lancaster Bishop Rosecrans 6

Minford 16, East Clinton 14