High School Football Standings, Schedule, Results
2021 High School Football Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 2 0 56 14 4 1 116 55
Coal Grove 2 0 79 28 3 1 155 77
Portsmouth 1 0 41 7 4 1 159 74
Fairland 1 1 55 26 3 1 138 60
Gallipolis 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 45
Chesapeake 0 1 14 50 1 2 14 116
Rock Hill 0 2 13 82 1 2 36 82
South Point 0 2 14 65 0 4 32 128
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 4 0 158 25
Ports. Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 5 0 193 57
Sciotoville East 0 0 0 0 3 0 104 52
Beaver Eastern 0 0 0 0 1 3 43 170
Northwest 0 0 0 0 1 4 113 119
Green 0 0 0 0 1 3 60 129
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Waverly 0 0 0 0 4 0 166 61
Minford 0 0 0 0 3 1 82 60
Portsmouth West 0 0 0 0 3 2 145 102
Lucasville Valley 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 125
Wheelersburg 0 0 0 0 2 3 94 100
Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 1 4 34 157
Friday’s Games
Ironton at Chesapeake
Coal Grove at Portsmouth
South Point at Rock Hill
Gallipolis at Fairland
Northwest at Portsmouth Notre Dame
Sciotoville East at Beaver Eastern
Waverly at Portsmouth West
Oak Hill at Lucasville Valley
Wheelersburg at Minford
Saturday’s Game
Green at Symmes Valley
Results Friday & Saturday, Sept. 17-18
Ironton 36, South Point 0
Coal Grove 50, Chesapeake 14
Fairland 41, Rock Hill 6
Portsmouth at Gallipolis, ppd.
Symmes Valley at Fayetteville, canceled
Hillcrest Training at Sciotoville East, canceled
Lucasville Valley 42, Northwest 18
Portsmouth West 29, KIPP Columbus 20
Jackson 21, Wheelersburg 20, OT
Waverly 35, Portsmouth 34
Berne Union 57, Beaver Eastern 0
Nelsonville-York 37, Oak Hill 0
Saturday’s Games
Green 36, Fairview, Ky. 21
Portsmouth Notre Dame 40, Lancaster Bishop Rosecrans 6
Minford 16, East Clinton 14