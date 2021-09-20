Young Flyers fall to SOC favorite Valley

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

LUCASVILLE — The first big Southern Ohio Conference test for the St. Joseph Flyers had some questions that weren’t on the study sheet.

The Flyers collided with Lucasville Valley last Thursday and played tough before the Indians pulled way in the second half for a 6-1 win.

The Indians (6-0, 2-0) led just 2-0 at the half before outscoring the Flyers 4-1 in the second half.

“Valley is a very good team and they held possession for most of the game,” said Flyers’ coach Mike Balestra.

“We played them tight until 26 minutes in the second half and we just lost our composure and gave up two goals in a one-minute time frame. We have a young and inexperienced team and we will work to improve each week.”

Zachary Johnson scored the lone goal for the Flyers while goalkeeper Eli Ford recorded 9 saves as Valley took 29 shots with 15 on goal.

The Flyers (3-3, 2-1) took 13 shots with 9 on goals. St. Joseph had 7 fouls, 4 corner kicks and no offside penalties.

The Indians — the SOC favorites — had 7 fouls, 6 corner kicks and one offside penalty.

Lucie Ashkettle had a hat trick for the Indians as he scored half of their goals. Austin Sommers scored 2 goals and Bryce Stuart added a goal.

Ashkettle, Sommers and Colt Buckle all had an assist with keeper Chris Queen getting 8 saves.

The Flyers will host West Union on Friday.