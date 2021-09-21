OHSAA Weekly Computer Football Ratings

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 24 will qualify for the Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason football playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Medina (5-0-0) 13.45, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (5-0-0) 12.8649, 3. Massillon Jackson (5-0-0) 10.35, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-1-0) 9.05, 5. Cleveland Heights (5-0-0) 9, 6. Berea-Midpark (3-2-0) 8.85, 7. Mentor (3-2-0) 8.133, 8. Canton McKinley (3-2-0) 7.9424, 9. Cle. St. Ignatius (3-2-0) 6.9959, 10. Elyria (3-2-0) 6.25, 11. Brunswick (3-2-0) 6.149, 12. Strongsville (3-2-0) 5.55, 13. Canton GlenOak (1-3-0) 1.625, 14. Solon (1-4-0) 1.3, 15. Euclid (0-5-0) 0, 15. Lorain (0-5-0) 0, 15. Shaker Hts. (0-4-0) 0

Region 2 – 1. Marysville (4-0-0) 12.7778, 2. Springfield (4-0-0) 12.611, 3. Centerville (4-1-0) 10.2, 4. Dublin Jerome (4-1-0) 9.4857, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (3-2-0) 7.6919, 6. Kettering Fairmont (4-1-0) 7.4947, 7. Springboro (3-1-0) 7.4306, 8. Tol. Whitmer (4-1-0) 7.3232, 9. Dublin Coffman (2-3-0) 6.45, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-2-0) 6.2521, 11. Perrysburg (3-2-0) 5.1677, 12. Miamisburg (3-2-0) 4.6714, 13. Findlay (2-3-0) 4.6, 14. Clayton Northmont (2-2-0) 4.1868, 15. Delaware Hayes (2-3-0) 4.15, 16. Beavercreek (0-5-0) 0, 16. Middletown (0-5-0) 0, 16. Tol. Start (0-5-0) 0

Region 3 – 1. Upper Arlington (5-0-0) 12.0701, 2. Gahanna Lincoln (3-1-0) 11.9861, 3. Pickerington Central (4-1-0) 10.9163, 4. New Albany (5-0-0) 10.4, 5. Hilliard Darby (4-1-0) 10.151, 6. Pickerington North (4-1-0) 8.3143, 7. Hilliard Davidson (4-1-0) 8.1122, 8. Westerville North (3-2-0) 6.5102, 9. Hilliard Bradley (2-3-0) 4.8469, 10. Groveport-Madison (2-3-0) 4.3687, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (3-2-0) 4.1122, 12. Galloway Westland (2-3-0) 3.8021, 13. Thomas Worthington (2-2-0) 3.7917, 14. Westerville Central (1-3-0) 3.5694, 15. Lancaster (1-4-0) 2.5131, 16. Grove City (0-4-0) 0, 16. Newark (0-5-0) 0, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (0-5-0) 0, 16. Reynoldsburg (0-4-0) 0

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (5-0-0) 15.7, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-1-0) 12.102, 3. Milford (4-1-0) 10.3545, 4. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-1-0) 9.6898, 5. Cin. Princeton (4-1-0) 9.3939, 6. West Chester Lakota West (4-1-0) 9.0776, 7. Cin. Colerain (3-2-0) 7.1323, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-2-0) 5.1131, 9. Mason (2-3-0) 4.5697, 10. Cin. Walnut Hills (2-3-0) 3.9837, 11. Hamilton (1-2-0) 2.9792, 12. Cin. Elder (1-3-0) 2.8483, 13. Cin. Western Hills (1-1-0) 2.25, 14. Fairfield (1-3-0) 1.625, 15. Cincinnati West Clermont (1-4-0) 1.3, 16. Lebanon (0-4-0) 0, 16. Cin. Oak Hills (0-5-0) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Cle. Benedictine (4-0-0) 12.941, 2. Willoughby South (5-0-0) 10.8495, 3. Hudson (5-0-0) 8.55, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (4-1-0) 8.45, 5. Austintown-Fitch (3-1-0) 7.3472, 6. Lyndhurst Brush (4-1-0) 7, 7. Boardman (4-1-0) 6.9, 8. Akron Archbishop Hoban (2-2-0) 6.0568, 9. Maple Hts. (3-1-0) 5.8666, 10. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (3-2-0) 4.4278, 11. Painesville Riverside (3-2-0) 4.0556, 12. Eastlake North (2-3-0) 3.45, 13. Bedford (2-3-0) 3.4, 14. Ashtabula Lakeside (2-3-0) 2.9122, 15. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (2-3-0) 2.8278, 16. Twinsburg (1-4-0) 2.3, 17. Garfield Hts. (1-4-0) 2.2735, 18. Cle. John Hay (1-4-0) 2.1224, 19. Hunting Valley University School (1-3-0) 2.1134, 20. Akron Ellet (1-3-0) 1.9306

Region 6 – 1. Medina Highland (4-1-0) 13.15, 2. Fremont Ross (5-0-0) 11.15, 3. Avon Lake (4-1-0) 10.75, 4. Barberton (4-1-0) 9.4, 5. North Olmsted (4-1-0) 8.95, 6. North Royalton (4-1-0) 8.75, 7. Lakewood (4-1-0) 8.3206, 8. Avon (3-2-0) 8.2, 9. Olmsted Falls (4-1-0) 7.7, 10. Cle. Rhodes (3-1-0) 7.309, 11. Tol. St. John’s (2-2-0) 6.9452, 12. Tol. Central Cath. (3-2-0) 6.249, 13. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (3-2-0) 5.7232, 14. North Ridgeville (3-2-0) 5.3857, 15. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (2-2-0) 4.5972, 16. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (2-3-0) 4.4, 17. Oregon Clay (2-3-0) 3.9667, 18. Westlake (2-3-0) 3.6979, 19. Sylvania Northview (3-2-0) 3.3, 20. Parma (2-2-0) 3.0492

Region 7 – 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (5-0-0) 11.1041, 2. Canal Winchester (4-1-0) 8.6735, 3. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-1-0) 8.5, 4. Uniontown Lake (4-0-0) 7.6039, 5. Green (3-2-0) 6.9333, 6. Westerville South (2-2-0) 6.5, 7. Marion Harding (3-2-0) 5.6, 8. North Canton Hoover (3-2-0) 5.3182, 9. Dublin Scioto (3-2-0) 5.2306, 10. Massillon Washington (3-2-0) 5.0245, 11. Wooster (3-2-0) 4.2, 12. Whitehall-Yearling (2-2-0) 3.2992, 13. Lewis Center Olentangy (2-3-0) 2.6, 14. Cols. St. Charles (1-4-0) 2.4, 14. Cols. Independence (2-3-0) 2.4, 16. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-3-0) 2.3061, 17. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (2-3-0) 1.8, 18. Cols. Whetstone (1-3-0) 1.5, 19. Mount Vernon (1-4-0) 1.3, 20. Worthington Kilbourne (1-4-0) 1.2

Region 8 – 1. Cin. LaSalle (4-0-0) 13.2163, 2. Kings Mills Kings (5-0-0) 12.95, 3. Piqua (4-0-0) 11.3488, 4. Ashville Teays Valley (5-0-0) 8.5653, 5. Cin. Withrow (5-0-0) 8.3804, 6. Cin. Turpin (4-1-0) 8.1, 7. Lima Senior (3-1-0) 7.2273, 8. Cin. Anderson (3-2-0) 6.4082, 9. Xenia (3-1-0) 5.1818, 10. Troy (2-2-0) 4.9186, 11. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-2-0) 4.6286, 12. Cin. Winton Woods (3-2-0) 4.3701, 13. Trenton Edgewood (2-2-0) 4.3611, 14. Riverside Stebbins (3-2-0) 3.9122, 15. Day. Belmont (1-2-0) 3.7553, 16. Sidney (2-3-0) 3.4245, 17. Morrow Little Miami (2-3-0) 2.8556, 18. Cols. Briggs (1-2-0) 2.7595, 19. Oxford Talawanda (1-3-0) 1.9861, 20. Loveland (1-4-0) 1.95

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-0-0) 12.3, 2. Chardon (5-0-0) 11.15, 3. Dover (4-0-0) 11.0417, 4. Streetsboro (4-0-0) 10.7556, 5. Aurora (5-0-0) 10, 6. Steubenville (4-1-0) 9.8563, 7. Hubbard (5-0-0) 8.85, 8. Canfield (4-1-0) 8.0245, 9. Tallmadge (4-1-0) 7.4082, 10. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-2-0) 7.3424, 11. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (3-2-0) 6.9, 12. Chesterland West Geauga (3-2-0) 5.8773, 13. Niles McKinley (3-1-0) 5.6667, 14. New Philadelphia (3-2-0) 5.65, 15. Alliance (2-3-0) 4.0918, 16. Ravenna (2-3-0) 4.0677, 17. Warren Howland (2-3-0) 3.9495, 18. Painesville Harvey (2-3-0) 2.7309, 19. Alliance Marlington (2-3-0) 2.6556, 20. Youngstown Chaney (2-3-0) 2.5545

Region 10 – 1. Millersburg West Holmes (5-0-0) 10.4551, 2. Norton (5-0-0) 9.3837, 3. Medina Buckeye (4-1-0) 8.5857, 4. Bay Village Bay (3-1-0) 7.9143, 5. Mansfield Senior (3-2-0) 7.5, 6. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-1-0) 7.4808, 7. Rocky River (3-2-0) 6.6859, 8. Tiffin Columbian (3-2-0) 6.3, 9. Caledonia River Valley (3-2-0) 5.1918, 10. Cle. Central Cath. (2-2-0) 4.0682, 11. Parma Hts. Holy Name (1-3-0) 3.875, 12. Lodi Cloverleaf (2-2-0) 3.8409, 13. Lexington (2-3-0) 3.75, 14. Copley (2-3-0) 3.6, 15. Sylvania Southview (2-3-0) 2.7592, 16. Cle. Collinwood (1-1-0) 2.75, 17. Sandusky (2-3-0) 2.5, 18. Norwalk (1-4-0) 2.05, 19. Defiance (2-3-0) 2, 20. Ashland (1-4-0) 1.85

Region 11 – 1. Granville (5-0-0) 11.0163, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (4-1-0) 9.8061, 3. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-0-0) 7.7692, 4. Bellefontaine (4-1-0) 7.7, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-1-0) 7.55, 6. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-2-0) 7.3237, 7. Thornville Sheridan (4-1-0) 6.7, 8. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-2-0) 6.4293, 9. Jackson (3-2-0) 6.3818, 10. Cols. South (4-1-0) 6.2837, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (3-2-0) 6.2633, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-2-0) 5.6959, 13. London (3-2-0) 5.2449, 14. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-2-0) 5.0687, 15. Zanesville (2-2-0) 4.5042, 16. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (2-3-0) 4.1182, 17. Marietta (3-2-0) 3.9309, 18. Plain City Jonathan Alder (2-3-0) 3.65, 19. Cols. Beechcroft (2-3-0) 3.5245, 20. Chillicothe (2-2-0) 3

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (5-0-0) 13.7848, 2. Monroe (4-1-0) 9.6082, 3. Bellbrook (3-2-0) 9.05, 4. Lima Shawnee (4-1-0) 8.55, 5. Hamilton Ross (3-1-0) 8.3889, 6. Wapakoneta (3-2-0) 8.15, 7. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-1-0) 8.1184, 8. St. Marys Memorial (3-2-0) 7.85, 9. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-1-0) 6.7, 10. Cin. Hughes (3-0-0) 6.0886, 11. Franklin (3-2-0) 5.7737, 12. Cin. Northwest (3-2-0) 4.7152, 13. Elida (3-2-0) 4.1, 14. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-3-0) 3.7347, 15. Kettering Archbishop Alter (2-3-0) 3.7162, 16. Day. Chaminade Julienne (1-2-0) 3.519, 17. Day. Dunbar (1-2-0) 2.1667, 18. Day. Carroll (1-4-0) 2.0596, 19. Day. David H Ponitz (2-3-0) 1.9, 20. New Richmond (1-3-0) 1.8056

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (5-0-0) 9.5878, 2. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-0-0) 9.5506, 3. Youngstown Ursuline (4-1-0) 9.398, 4. Perry (4-1-0) 8.9, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (3-1-0) 7.9761, 6. Salem (4-1-0) 7.8879, 7. Navarre Fairless (5-0-0) 7.6303, 8. Girard (4-1-0) 7.0102, 9. Gates Mills Hawken (3-2-0) 5.2041, 10. Chagrin Falls (3-2-0) 4.7697, 11. Lisbon Beaver (3-2-0) 4.4979, 12. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-2-0) 4.2105, 13. Canton South (3-2-0) 4.2101, 14. Canal Fulton Northwest (2-3-0) 3.45, 15. Poland Seminary (2-3-0) 3.35, 16. Cle. Glenville (2-3-0) 3.2856, 17. East Cle. Shaw (2-3-0) 2.6122, 18. Ashtabula Edgewood (2-3-0) 2.5061, 19. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-4-0) 2.3856, 20. Cle. John Adams (2-3-0) 2.2

Region 14 – 1. Bellevue (4-1-0) 8.9, 2. Van Wert (4-1-0) 8.7, 3. Port Clinton (4-1-0) 8.2899, 4. Wooster Triway (3-0-0) 8.1042, 5. Clyde (4-1-0) 8.1, 6. Sandusky Perkins (4-1-0) 7.95, 7. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1-0) 7.3869, 8. Tol. Scott (4-1-0) 7.3313, 9. Bellville Clear Fork (3-2-0) 6.9, 10. Shelby (4-1-0) 6.7531, 11. Galion (3-2-0) 5.55, 12. LaGrange Keystone (3-1-0) 4.9583, 13. Bryan (3-2-0) 4.3, 13. Rossford (3-2-0) 4.3, 15. Oberlin Firelands (3-2-0) 4.2, 16. Huron (2-3-0) 3.45, 17. Milan Edison (2-3-0) 3.4, 18. Wauseon (3-2-0) 3.1, 19. Sheffield Brookside (2-2-0) 2.875, 20. Upper Sandusky (2-3-0) 2.6

Region 15 – 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-0-0) 10.6061, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (3-0-0) 8.9375, 3. St. Clairsville (4-1-0) 7.5063, 4. Carrollton (4-1-0) 7.2313, 5. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-1-0) 7.1333, 6. Cols. Linden McKinley (4-1-0) 6.6727, 7. Belmont Union Local (4-0-0) 6.5682, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (4-1-0) 6.2758, 9. New Concord John Glenn (2-2-0) 5.9444, 10. Circleville Logan Elm (3-2-0) 5.4289, 11. Sparta Highland (3-2-0) 5.1253, 12. Heath (3-2-0) 5.1222, 13. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (2-1-0) 5, 14. Newark Licking Valley (2-2-0) 4.9306, 15. Cambridge (3-2-0) 4.6327, 16. McArthur Vinton County (3-1-0) 4.5801, 17. Zanesville Maysville (2-3-0) 4.0727, 18. Cols. East (3-2-0) 3.9122, 19. Warsaw River View (2-3-0) 3.1776, 20. Vincent Warren (2-3-0) 2.8402

Region 16 – 1. Eaton (5-0-0) 11.4616, 2. Cin. Wyoming (5-0-0) 9.2857, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-0-0) 9.0306, 4. Waverly (4-0-0) 8.9761, 5. St. Paris Graham Local (3-1-0) 8.1573, 6. Greenfield McClain (4-0-0) 7.7045, 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1-0) 7.2837, 8. Bethel-Tate (3-1-0) 6.9545, 9. West Milton Milton-Union (4-1-0) 6.5, 10. Germantown Valley View (3-2-0) 5.3253, 11. Cleves Taylor (3-2-0) 5.049, 12. Hillsboro (3-2-0) 4.9707, 13. Washington C.H. Washington (2-2-0) 4.9167, 14. Day. Oakwood (2-3-0) 4.75, 15. Day. Northridge (3-2-0) 4.7, 16. Waynesville (4-1-0) 4.5101, 17. Cin. Shroder (2-1-0) 3.7588, 18. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-2-0) 3.65, 19. Cin. Indian Hill (1-4-0) 2.8192, 20. Batavia (1-3-0) 2.0341

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (4-0-0) 10.875, 2. Canfield South Range (5-0-0) 9.5475, 3. Garrettsville Garfield (5-0-0) 9.3525, 4. Bellaire (5-0-0) 8.899, 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0-0) 8.7475, 6. Ravenna Southeast (5-0-0) 7.4263, 7. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-1-0) 6.1283, 8. Columbiana Crestview (3-2-0) 4.9253, 9. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-2-0) 4.85, 10. Jefferson Area (3-2-0) 4.8367, 11. Akron Manchester (3-2-0) 4.5408, 12. Rootstown (3-2-0) 4.1265, 13. Richmond Edison (3-2-0) 4.0697, 14. Conneaut (2-3-0) 3.3433, 15. Burton Berkshire (3-2-0) 2.8688, 16. Mantua Crestwood (1-3-0) 2.6806, 17. Cadiz Harrison Central (2-3-0) 2.6673, 18. Youngstown Liberty (2-3-0) 2.6, 19. Atwater Waterloo (2-3-0) 2.1071, 20. Rayland Buckeye Local (1-3-0) 1.8301

Region 18 – 1. Tontogany Otsego (5-0-0) 10.15, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (5-0-0) 7.9, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3-2-0) 7.7, 4. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2-0) 7.1, 5. Richwood North Union (4-1-0) 6.8838, 6. Elyria Cath. (3-2-0) 6.5828, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1-0) 6.3184, 8. Bloomdale Elmwood (4-1-0) 6.3, 9. Doylestown Chippewa (3-1-0) 5.4846, 10. Lima Bath (3-2-0) 5.2, 11. Genoa Area (2-3-0) 4.85, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (3-2-0) 4.05, 13. Kansas Lakota (3-2-0) 3.8, 14. Brooklyn (3-2-0) 3.7579, 15. Oak Harbor (3-2-0) 3.2, 16. Marion Pleasant (1-4-0) 2.9677, 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-3-0) 2.7606, 18. Apple Creek Waynedale (2-3-0) 2.5163, 19. Millbury Lake (2-3-0) 2.0082, 20. Fairview Park Fairview (1-4-0) 1.8122

Region 19 – 1. Piketon (5-0-0) 9.803, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0-0) 9.0918, 3. Ironton (4-1-0) 7.7306, 4. Portsmouth (4-1-0) 7.0113, 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (2-1-0) 6.5208, 6. Minford (3-1-0) 5.8182, 7. Portsmouth West (3-2-0) 5.3788, 8. Amanda-Clearcreek (3-2-0) 5.25, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-2-0) 5.098, 10. Wheelersburg (2-3-0) 4.8551, 11. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-1-0) 4.6526, 12. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-3-0) 4.432, 13. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-3-0) 3.95, 14. New Lexington (2-3-0) 3.4141, 15. Wellston (2-3-0) 3.1131, 16. Pomeroy Meigs (2-2-0) 2.9971, 17. Baltimore Liberty Union (2-3-0) 2.7, 18. Albany Alexander (2-3-0) 2.1082, 19. McConnelsville Morgan (1-3-0) 2.0927, 20. Coshocton (1-3-0) 1.6868

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Mariemont (4-1-0) 8.4, 2. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-0-0) 7.05, 3. Brookville (4-1-0) 6.95, 4. Cin. Madeira (4-1-0) 6.3768, 5. Reading (4-1-0) 6.1778, 6. Versailles (4-1-0) 5.6, 7. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-2-0) 5.3289, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-2-0) 5.2289, 9. Springfield Shawnee (3-2-0) 4.85, 9. Carlisle (3-2-0) 4.85, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (2-2-0) 4.7654, 12. Cin. Taft (2-2-0) 4.5225, 13. Sabina East Clinton (3-2-0) 3.9796, 14. Williamsburg (3-2-0) 3.3333, 15. Day. Meadowdale (3-1-0) 3.2967, 16. Springfield Greenon (2-2-0) 3.0278, 17. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-2-0) 2.8523, 18. Cin. Finneytown (2-3-0) 1.7, 19. Blanchester (1-3-0) 1.375, 20. London Madison Plains (1-4-0) 1.304

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Columbia Station Columbia (5-0-0) 9.4505, 2. Mogadore (4-1-0) 8.2929, 3. New Middletown Springfield (4-1-0) 7.4909, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-1-0) 6.4061, 5. Hanoverton United (3-1-0) 5.1105, 6. Brookfield (3-1-0) 5.0417, 7. Middlefield Cardinal (3-2-0) 4.7134, 8. Sullivan Black River (3-2-0) 4.5347, 9. Creston Norwayne (3-2-0) 4.25, 10. Andover Pymatuning Valley (3-1-0) 3.8989, 11. East Canton (2-2-0) 3.8539, 12. Berlin Center Western Reserve (2-3-0) 2.6714, 13. Newton Falls (2-3-0) 2.65, 14. Rittman (2-2-0) 2.6477, 15. Jeromesville Hillsdale (2-3-0) 2.5091, 16. Mineral Ridge (2-3-0) 2.4081, 17. Wellington (2-3-0) 2.2653, 18. Oberlin (1-4-0) 2.2131, 19. Wickliffe (1-3-0) 2, 20. Canton Central Cath. (1-4-0) 1.75

Region 22 – 1. Archbold (5-0-0) 10.45, 2. Ashland Crestview (5-0-0) 8.15, 3. Columbus Grove (5-0-0) 7.9, 4. Carey (4-1-0) 7.2204, 5. Defiance Tinora (4-1-0) 7.2, 6. Gibsonburg (5-0-0) 6.9122, 7. Collins Western Reserve (4-1-0) 6.3, 8. Liberty Center (3-2-0) 5.75, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (4-1-0) 5.6232, 10. Bluffton (4-1-0) 5.0727, 11. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1-0) 4.9239, 12. Attica Seneca East (4-1-0) 4.35, 13. Delta (3-2-0) 4.2367, 14. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1-0) 3.95, 15. Van Buren (2-3-0) 2.55, 16. Metamora Evergreen (2-3-0) 1.8608, 17. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-3-0) 1.4, 18. Northwood (1-2-0) 1.3333, 19. Sherwood Fairview (1-4-0) 0.8, 19. Haviland Wayne Trace (1-4-0) 0.8

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0-0) 8.9205, 2. Cols. Africentric (4-1-0) 8.4899, 3. West Jefferson (5-0-0) 7.8879, 4. Galion Northmor (5-0-0) 7.8327, 5. Proctorville Fairland (3-1-0) 5.6932, 6. Worthington Christian (4-0-0) 5.6475, 7. Barnesville (3-1-0) 5.3596, 8. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-0-0) 4.2967, 9. Grandview Hts. (2-2-0) 4.2386, 10. KIPP Columbus (3-2-0) 4.2, 11. Fredericktown (3-2-0) 4.05, 12. Lucasville Valley (3-2-0) 3.7626, 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1-0) 3.6483, 14. Centerburg (2-2-0) 3.4171, 15. Johnstown Northridge (2-3-0) 3.1979, 16. Lore City Buckeye Trail (2-3-0) 2.7938, 17. Nelsonville-York (2-3-0) 2.6247, 18. Mount Gilead (2-3-0) 2.5606, 19. Ironton Rock Hill (1-2-0) 2.0696, 20. Marion Elgin (1-4-0) 1.4071

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (5-0-0) 7.5, 2. Mechanicsburg (5-0-0) 7.3313, 3. Arcanum (5-0-0) 6.0959, 4. Harrod Allen East (3-2-0) 5.9, 5. Anna (3-2-0) 4.7, 6. Springfield Northeastern (4-1-0) 4.3626, 7. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-1-0) 4.125, 8. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-2-0) 3.9918, 9. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-2-0) 3.7131, 10. Delphos Jefferson (2-3-0) 2.5111, 11. Cin. Country Day (3-2-0) 2.4, 12. Fort Recovery (2-3-0) 2.2, 13. North Lewisburg Triad (2-3-0) 2.1071, 14. New Paris National Trail (2-3-0) 1.85, 15. Cin. Deer Park (1-4-0) 1.7639, 16. Casstown Miami East (2-3-0) 1.7, 17. Chillicothe Huntington (1-3-0) 1.5694, 18. Covington (1-4-0) 0.9, 18. Jamestown Greeneview (1-4-0) 0.9, 20. Frankfort Adena (1-4-0) 0.8

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Lucas (5-0-0) 9.45, 2. Independence (4-1-0) 7.5776, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (5-0-0) 7.4598, 4. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1-0) 5.5, 5. Lowellville (4-1-0) 4.9388, 6. Windham (4-0-0) 4.9045, 7. Dalton (3-2-0) 4.6707, 8. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-1-0) 4.5983, 9. Plymouth (3-2-0) 4.05, 10. Youngstown Valley Christian (3-1-0) 4.0421, 11. Malvern (3-2-0) 3.8646, 12. Salineville Southern (3-2-0) 3.8141, 13. Vienna Mathews (2-2-0) 3.1868, 14. Wellsville (2-1-0) 3.1042, 15. Monroeville (2-3-0) 2.7, 16. McDonald (2-3-0) 2.6856, 17. Toronto (2-3-0) 2.3122, 18. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-3-0) 2.1646, 19. Greenwich South Central (2-2-0) 2.125, 20. Ashland Mapleton (1-3-0) 2.0227

Region 26 – 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0-0) 7.4, 2. Edon (4-1-0) 6.2838, 3. Lima Central Cath. (4-1-0) 5.5, 4. McComb (4-1-0) 5.35, 5. Defiance Ayersville (3-1-0) 5.1111, 6. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (4-1-0) 4.4646, 7. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-1-0) 4.45, 8. Convoy Crestview (4-1-0) 4.3, 9. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2-0) 3.9677, 10. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-1-0) 3.95, 11. Leipsic (3-2-0) 3.75, 12. Arlington (4-1-0) 3.25, 13. Spencerville (2-3-0) 3, 14. Antwerp (3-2-0) 2.7082, 15. Lima Perry (2-3-0) 2.5, 16. Edgerton (3-2-0) 2.3, 17. Tiffin Calvert (2-3-0) 2.1653, 18. Pandora-Gilboa (2-3-0) 2.1071, 19. Ada (1-4-0) 1.8, 20. Sycamore Mohawk (1-4-0) 1.4

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (5-0-0) 9, 2. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-0-0) 7.4776, 3. Shadyside (5-0-0) 7.3813, 4. Glouster Trimble (3-1-0) 5.657, 5. Howard East Knox (4-1-0) 5.649, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (4-1-0) 4.4129, 7. Waterford (2-2-0) 3.9942, 8. Hannibal River (2-3-0) 3.6367, 9. Racine Southern (3-1-0) 3.3401, 10. Caldwell (3-2-0) 3.1714, 11. Danville (2-3-0) 2.85, 12. Corning Miller (2-1-0) 2.7939, 13. Bowerston Conotton Valley (2-2-0) 2.2639, 14. Morral Ridgedale (2-2-0) 2.1433, 15. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (2-3-0) 1.7646, 16. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-3-0) 1.7608, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (1-4-0) 1.4071, 18. Cardington-Lincoln (1-3-0) 1.3889, 19. Reedsville Eastern (1-3-0) 1.2727, 20. Beallsville (1-3-0) 0.875, 20. Woodsfield Monroe Central (1-3-0) 0.875

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0-0) 10.2606, 2. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-0-0) 7.0323, 3. New Bremen (4-1-0) 6.2788, 4. New Madison Tri-Village (4-1-0) 5.05, 5. Springfield Cath. Central (4-1-0) 4.9041, 6. Fayetteville-Perry (4-1-0) 4.8072, 7. DeGraff Riverside (3-2-0) 4.7, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (3-2-0) 4.1542, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (3-0-0) 4.1212, 10. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-2-0) 3.4, 11. St. Henry (3-2-0) 2.8592, 12. Troy Christian (3-2-0) 2.7592, 13. Beaver Eastern (1-3-0) 2.0801, 14. Fort Loramie (2-3-0) 2.0545, 15. Ansonia (2-3-0) 1.85, 16. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-3-0) 1.5, 17. Lockland (1-3-0) 1.282, 18. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (1-3-0) 1.2727, 19. Franklin Furnace Green (1-3-0) 0.875, 19. Hamilton New Miami (1-3-0) 0.875, 19. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (1-3-0) 0.875