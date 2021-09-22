expand
September 22, 2021

Jeffery Harper

By Obituaries

Published 8:37 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Jeffery Harper

July 14, 1965–Sept. 15, 2021

 

Jeffery E. Harper, 56, of Piketon, passed away on Sept. 15, 2021, at Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 14, 1965, in Lawrence County, to Carol Keaton Harper and the late Orlan Harper.

Jeff attended Rock Hill Schools, the Lawrence County Joint Vocational School, and graduated from Dawson Bryant High School in 1983.

He is survived by his mother; wife, Wendy (Salisbury) Harper; two children, TJ (Tierany) Harper, of Jackson, and Taylor (Joshua) Ayers, of Russellville; two grandchildren, Rylee and Axel Harper; two brothers, Brad Harper and J.R. Harper, of Ironton; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services were held per Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Pike County on Sept. 20, 2021.

Roger Kirk

Judith Goldie

Trubby May

Linda Kellogg

