expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

Robert Dever Sr.

By Obituaries

Published 8:38 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Robert Dever Sr.

Jan. 26, 1936–Sept. 20, 2021

 

Robert Joseph Dever Sr., 85, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Dever was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Ironton, a son to the late Bernard and Roberta (Mains) Dever.

Mr. Dever was a 1954 graduate of Rock Hill High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired in 1991 as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Ironton. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 8850 and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son Robert “Bobby” Dever Jr.,

He is survived by daughter, Teresa Marshall, of Ironton; two grandsons, Jared Dever and Nathan Marshall, both of Ironton; brother, Ronnie Dever; and former wife and mother of his children, Leota Campbell.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton. Burial will follow in the Veterans Section of Woodland Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by V.F.W. Post 8850.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Dever family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

More News

Roger Kirk

Judith Goldie

Trubby May

Linda Kellogg

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Historic Walk at Woodland Cemetery on Saturday. Which notable grave there do you find most interesting to learn about?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business