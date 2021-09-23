expand
September 23, 2021

Rain postpones Reds-Pirates; game rescheduled for Monday

By Associated Press

Published 12:22 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

CINCINNATI (AP) — The finale of Pittsburgh’s three-game series at Cincinnati was postponed Wednesday by rain about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.
The game was rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m.
The teams split the first two games of the series. The Reds have lost eight straight series and were trying to avoid losing a ninth straight series, which would be their longest streak since a 10-series losing streak in August-September 1982.
They are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Reds: INF Mike Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with an undisclosed injury. RHP Dauri Moreta was promoted from Triple-A Louisville. C Tyler Stephenson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game. C Mark Kolozavary was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and RHP Tejay Antone (right elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL.
UP NEXT
Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (8-15), Wednesday’s scheduled starter, was pushed back to start on Thursday for the opener of a four-game series against Washington.
Pirates: RHP Connor Overton (0-0), Wednesday’s scheduled starter, was pushed back to start the opener of a four-game series on Thursday at Philadelphia.The start will be the second of his major league career in eight games.

