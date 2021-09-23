expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

Walters’ hat trick leads Lady Pointers

By Jim Walker

Published 12:17 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Jaycie Walters is running free and wearing a nice hat.
Walters recorded a hat trick that included another free kick as the South Point Lady Pointers beat the Portsmouth West Lady Senators 4-1 in a non-league soccer game Wednesday.
One of Walters’ goals was off a free kick, her fifth of the season.
“Jaycie plays strickly defense and is our leading scorer from her goal scoring off of free kicks,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.
The other goal for the Lady Pointers was scored late by Jasmyn Jones and capped a strong game.
“Our defense played well and Jasmyn Jones played well in the midfield area. She was able to find feet and get us in goal-scoring scenarios,” said Jenkins.
“Our legs were tired from playing the previous night against Boyd County, but we were able to get the job done tonight.”
South Point will host Minford on Saturday.
South Point 2 2 = 4
Ports. West 0 1 = 1
First Half
SP – Jaycie Walters
SP – Jaycie Walters (free kick)
Second Half
SP – Jaycie Walters
SP – Jasmyn Jones
PW – goal

More News

Beckham’s return to Browns moving closer to reality

Reds extend Bell’s deal through 2023

Rain postpones Reds-Pirates; game rescheduled for Monday

College Football Schedule Sept. 23-25

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Historic Walk at Woodland Cemetery on Saturday. Which notable grave there do you find most interesting to learn about?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business