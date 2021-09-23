Walters’ hat trick leads Lady Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Jaycie Walters is running free and wearing a nice hat.

Walters recorded a hat trick that included another free kick as the South Point Lady Pointers beat the Portsmouth West Lady Senators 4-1 in a non-league soccer game Wednesday.

One of Walters’ goals was off a free kick, her fifth of the season.

“Jaycie plays strickly defense and is our leading scorer from her goal scoring off of free kicks,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.

The other goal for the Lady Pointers was scored late by Jasmyn Jones and capped a strong game.

“Our defense played well and Jasmyn Jones played well in the midfield area. She was able to find feet and get us in goal-scoring scenarios,” said Jenkins.

“Our legs were tired from playing the previous night against Boyd County, but we were able to get the job done tonight.”

South Point will host Minford on Saturday.

South Point 2 2 = 4

Ports. West 0 1 = 1

First Half

SP – Jaycie Walters

SP – Jaycie Walters (free kick)

Second Half

SP – Jaycie Walters

SP – Jasmyn Jones

PW – goal