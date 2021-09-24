Alice Barber

Alice May (Pemberton) Barber, 92, of Ironton, died on Sept. 21, 2021, at the Ayden Healthcare of Jackson.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Woodland Cemetery, section 12, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor Butch Deer Jr. officiating.

There will be visitation from 11 a.m.–12:15 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church, 412 Washington Street, Coal Grove, OH 45638, in memory of Alice.

Online condolences may be made to the Barber family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.