expand
Ad Spot

September 24, 2021

Alice Barber

By Obituaries

Published 9:25 am Friday, September 24, 2021

Alice Barber

Alice May (Pemberton) Barber, 92, of Ironton, died on Sept. 21, 2021, at the Ayden Healthcare of Jackson.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Woodland Cemetery, section 12, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor Butch Deer Jr. officiating.

There will be visitation from 11 a.m.–12:15 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church, 412 Washington Street, Coal Grove, OH 45638, in memory of Alice.
Online condolences may be made to the Barber family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

More News

Janet Henderson

GALLERY: Ironton River Run

Clovis Carpenter 

Alice Barber

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Who do you think has the strongest case in the Shake Shoppe lawsuit?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business