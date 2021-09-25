Blue Devils win OVC golf title; Dragons’ Roberts is medalist

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

McDERMOTT — Landon Roberts owned the course but the Gallipolis Blue Devils owned the tournament.

Roberts had a stellar day as the Fairland Dragons’ golfer shot a 75 to earn medalist honors but the Blue Devils claimed the Ohio Valley Conference Golf Tournament team championship Friday at the Portsmouth Elks Golf Course.

Roberts had rounds of 38 and 37 to lead the Dragons who finished as runners-up and ended a five-year run as league champions.

Gallipolis had a collective score of 340 for a 19-shot win over Fairland at 359. Coal Grove was third at 375 followed by Ironton at 397, Chesapeake 401, South Point 415, Portsmouth 426 and Rock Hill 467.

Roberts and teammate Jeremiah Fizer were both named to the All-OVC first team with Cam Mayo honorable mention.

Gallipolis landed Laith Hamid, Beau Johnson, Hunter Cook and Will Hendrickson on the first team and Cody Bowman was honorable mention.

The other first team members were Matt Sheridan of Ironton, Luke Jenkins and Landon Johnson of Coal Grove, Brayden Sexton of South Point and Jackson McComas and Carter Collins of Chesapeake.

Ohio Valley Conference

Boys’ Golf Tournament

Team Scores

Gallipolis 340

Fairland 359

Coal Grove 375

Ironton 397

Chesapeake 401

South Point 415

Portsmouth 426

Rock Hill 467

Medalist: Landon Roberts, Fairland, 75

All-OVC First Team

Landon Roberts, Fairland

Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland

Jackson McComas, Chesapeake

Carter Collins, Chesapeake

Luke Jenkins, Coal Grove

Landon Johnson, Coal Grove

Laith Hamid, Gallipolils

Beau Johnson, Gallipolis

Hunter Cook, Gallipolis

Will Hendrickson, Gallipolis

Matt Sheridan, Ironton

Brayden Sexton, South Point

All-OVC Honorable Mention

Cody Bowman Gallipolis

Cam Mayo Fairland

Individual Team Results

Chesapeake 401

Jackson McComas 43-46=89

Carter Collins 41-46=87

Braxton Oldaker 54-57=111

Shawn Carrico 59-55=114

Jacob Skeens 59-61=120

Coal Grove 375

Luke Jenkins 44-47=91

Mason Frazier 50-49=99

Maddox Rowe 52-54=106

Keegan Shultz 45-53=98

Landon Johnson 45-46=91

Noah Holmes 46-48=94

Fairland 359

Landon Roberts 38-37=75

Cam Mayo 49-44=93

Jeremiah Fizer 43-47=90

Alex Rogers 50-52=102

Jake Seagraves 52-49=101

Ben Southard 55-55=110

Gallipolis 340

Laith Hamid 41-36=77

Beau Johnson 40-41=81

Hunter Cox 44-47=91

Will Hendrickson 44-47=91

Cody Bowman 44-48=92

Carson Call 49-47=96

Ironton 397

Matt Sheridan 47-43=90

Maddox Vass 53-52=105

Hunter Freeman 52-51=103

Nate Bias 51-48=99

Chaydon Kerns 60-52=112

Nate Disney 64-61=125

Portsmouth 426

Daewin Spence 52-51=103

Dominic Jackson 49-53=102

Vinnie Denardo 54-55=109

Jake Carter 54-58=112

Rock Hill 467

Isaac Doolin 51-49=100

Victor Day 54-63=117

Jacob Massie 56-59=115

Gavin Waldorf 65-70=135

South Point 415

Brayden Sexton 43-47=90

Levi Lawson 50-58=108

Brayden Adkins 55-53=108

Kaleb Wilson 58-55=113

Sidnea Belville 55-54=109

Hunter Butcher 62-63=125