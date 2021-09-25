Friday’s High School Football Scores

Ohio H.S. Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Akr. Manchester 41, Massillon Tuslaw 3

Ansonia 37, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7

Antwerp 43, Haviland Wayne Trace 18

Apple Creek Waynedale 40, Rittman 7

Arcanum 48, New Paris National Trail 14

Archbold 42, Delta 3

Arlington 37, Arcadia 0

Ashland 20, Mansfield Madison 7

Ashville Teays Valley 34, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Aurora 42, Tallmadge 14

Avon 51, N. Ridgeville 13

Barberton 49, Richfield Revere 13

Bellaire 41, Wintersville Indian Creek 19

Bellbrook 42, Waynesville 17

Bellefontaine 23, New Carlisle Tecumseh 18

Bellevue 14, Norwalk 0

Bellville Clear Fork 36, Galion 21

Beloit W. Branch 37, Warren Howland 34

Berea-Midpark 55, Amherst Steele 7

Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Mineral Ridge 0

Bethel-Tate 26, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Glouster Trimble 13

Bishop Hartley 31, Cols. DeSales 20

Bishop Watterson 31, Cols. St. Charles 28

Blanchester 37, Batavia Clermont NE 13

Bloom-Carroll 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 3

Bridgeport 48, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Brookfield 20, Columbiana Crestview 13

Brookville 41, Germantown Valley View 26

Brunswick 16, Mentor 14

Caldwell 21, Bowerston Conotton Valley 16

Caledonia River Valley 49, Ontario 14

Cambridge 23, Martins Ferry 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 7

Can. Cent. Cath. 15, Lucas 0

Canal Fulton Northwest 42, Orrville 14

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25, Bishop Ready 7

Canfield 35, Marion Pleasant 7

Canfield S. Range 41, Girard 14

Carey 65, Bucyrus 0

Carrollton 27, Alliance 24

Centerburg 24, Cardington-Lincoln 20

Centerville 45, Springboro 26

Chardon 49, Chagrin Falls Kenston 0

Chardon NDCL 27, E. Liverpool 0

Chesterland W. Geauga 14, Medina Buckeye 7

Chillicothe Unioto 28, Frankfort Adena 18

Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Williamsport Westfall 12

Cin. Anderson 49, Cin. West Clermont 7

Cin. Clark Montessori 32, Hamilton New Miami 25, OT

Cin. Colerain 28, Middletown 13

Cin. Hughes 36, Cin. Aiken 0

Cin. Indian Hill 42, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 14

Cin. Moeller 28, Cin. La Salle 14

Cin. Princeton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 13

Cin. St. Xavier 52, Cin. Elder 14

Cin. Turpin 34, Cin. Walnut Hills 13

Cin. Woodward 22, Cin. Western Hills 20

Cin. Wyoming 48, Cin. Deer Park 21

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 69, Goshen 14

Cle. Benedictine 38, Youngs. Boardman 20

Cle. Glenville 22, Cle. Rhodes 0

Cle. Hay 32, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cle. John Marshall 54, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Coldwater 42, Anna 7

Collins Western Reserve 21, Ashland Mapleton 14

Cols. KIPP 48, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7

Cols. Linden-McKinley 40, Cols. Centennial 6

Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Hilliard Bradley 6

Columbia Station Columbia 52, Lorain Clearview 16

Columbus Grove 25, Leipsic 21

Conneaut 42, Reynolds, Pa. 22

Convoy Crestview 21, Bluffton 14

Copley 56, Cuyahoga Falls 20

Coshocton 35, New Lexington 8

Creston Norwayne 34, West Salem Northwestern 19

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50, Cle. VASJ 20

Dalton 40, Smithville 7

Day. Chaminade Julienne 25, Bishop Fenwick 0

Day. Dunbar 12, Day. Ponitz Tech. 9

Day. Northridge 49, Covington 6

DeGraff Riverside 31, Troy Christian 0

Defiance Tinora 39, Defiance Ayersville 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28, Lewis Center Olentangy 21

Dola Hardin Northern 52, Marion Elgin 42

Dover 49, Vincent Warren 7

Dublin Jerome 36, Thomas Worthington 18

Dublin Scioto 21, Canal Winchester 0

Eastlake North 28, Madison 7

Eaton 51, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Edon 24, Ft. Loramie 21

Elida 17, Defiance 7

Elyria Cath. 35, Youngs. Mooney 17

Fairfield 28, Hamilton 14

Findlay 34, Fremont Ross 14

Franklin 41, Day. Oakwood 21

Galion Northmor 40, Fredericktown 20

Garrettsville Garfield 55, Warren Champion 14

Gates Mills Hawken 48, Brooklyn 6

Geneva 45, Orange 14

Genoa Area 70, Fostoria 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7

Grafton Midview 24, Avon Lake 21

Green 16, Can. Glenoak 14

Greenville 21, W. Carrollton 14

Hamilton Badin 62, Day. Carroll 0

Hamilton Ross 26, Cin. NW 14

Hamler Patrick Henry 28, Bryan 14

Hanoverton United 33, Columbiana 12

Harrison 38, Oxford Talawanda 7

Harrod Allen E. 21, Spencerville 14

Heath 68, Hebron Lakewood 14

Hicksville 22, Paulding 20

Hilliard Davidson 34, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21

Howard E. Knox 49, Mt. Gilead 10

Hubbard 46, Jefferson Area 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 41, Beavercreek 8

Huron 49, Willard 14

Ironton 56, Chesapeake 7

Ironton Rock Hill 36, S. Point 12

Jackson 42, Hillsboro 0

Jamestown Greeneview 28, S. Charleston SE 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 30, Doylestown Chippewa 7

Johnstown Northridge 24, Johnstown 21

Kansas Lakota 35, Gibsonburg 34

Kings Mills Kings 35, Lebanon 0

Kirtland 42, Chagrin Falls 6

LaGrange Keystone 26, Oberlin Firelands 17

Lakeside Danbury 14, Stryker 0

Lancaster 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20

Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Circleville Logan Elm 14

Leavittsburg LaBrae 38, Newton Falls 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14

Liberty Center 54, Swanton 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 34, Cin. Sycamore 27

Lima Bath 35, Celina 13

Lima Cent. Cath. 50, Worthington Christian 3

Lisbon David Anderson 28, E. Palestine 6

Lockland 46, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6

Logan 24, Athens 14

London 34, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7

Lore City Buckeye Trail 44, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14

Lucasville Valley 31, Oak Hill 6

Macedonia Nordonia 35, Wadsworth 0

Malvern 41, Strasburg-Franklin 6

Mansfield Sr. 23, Lexington 14

Mantua Crestwood 50, Burton Berkshire 7

Maple Hts. 36, Lorain 3

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Delphos St. John’s 0

Marysville 21, Hilliard Darby 14, OT

Massillon 31, Austintown Fitch 21

Massillon Jackson 30, Uniontown Lake 28

Massillon Perry 34, Louisville 14

McArthur Vinton County 46, Albany Alexander 0

McComb 69, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

McDermott Scioto NW 26, Portsmouth Notre Dame 20

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34, Lima Perry 14

Mechanicsburg 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 14

Medina 40, Euclid 0

Medina Highland 49, Kent Roosevelt 0

Miamisburg 22, Clayton Northmont 16

Middlefield Cardinal 51, Beachwood 6

Milford Center Fairbanks 42, W. Liberty-Salem 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Wooster 37

Millersport 42, Manchester 14

Milton-Union 41, Casstown Miami E. 0

Mogadore 16, Warren JFK 14

Mogadore Field 28, Akr. Springfield 0

Monroe 24, Carlisle 21

Monroeville 47, Greenwich S. Cent. 46

Morral Ridgedale 42, Crestline 15

Mt. Orab Western Brown 41, New Richmond 0

N. Baltimore 39, Cory-Rawson 7

N. Can. Hoover 24, Can. McKinley 0

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 15, Sebring McKinley 12

N. Olmsted 41, Westlake 20

Napoleon 35, Maumee 6

Navarre Fairless 31, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 7

Nelsonville-York 13, Pomeroy Meigs 6

New Albany 56, Grove City 14

New Lebanon Dixie 35, Bradford 14

New Madison Tri-Village 56, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

New Middletown Spring. 49, McDonald 7

New Philadelphia 42, Cols. Northland 0

Northwood 57, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Norton 28, Streetsboro 6

Norwalk St. Paul 24, Plymouth 21

Oak Harbor 56, Vermilion 7

Olmsted Falls 42, Elyria 15

Painesville Harvey 35, Orwell Grand Valley 14

Painesville Riverside 57, Mayfield 7

Pandora-Gilboa 73, Vanlue 12

Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Lakewood 12

Parma Padua 35, Mentor Lake Cath. 7

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Mt. Vernon 21

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Millbury Lake 14

Peninsula Woodridge 31, Akr. Coventry 0

Perry 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Perrysburg 42, Sylvania Southview 7

Philo 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 26

Pickerington Cent. 67, Newark 0

Pickerington N. 35, Westerville Cent. 22

Piketon 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 20

Piqua 77, Fairborn 0

Poland Seminary 35, Niles McKinley 7

Port Clinton 31, Milan Edison 0

Portsmouth 42, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20

Portsmouth Sciotoville 30, Beaver Eastern 6

Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Dublin Coffman 7

Proctorville Fairland 22, South 14

Ravenna 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 27

Reynoldsburg 39, Groveport-Madison 3

Richmond Edison 21, Toronto 20

Richwood N. Union 42, Spring. NW 0

Rockford Parkway 53, Minster 29

Rocky River 41, Bay Village Bay 10

Rocky River Lutheran W. 55, Wickliffe 7

Rootstown 43, Louisville Aquinas 0

Salem 66, Minerva 0

Salineville Southern 32, Wellsville 20

Sandusky Perkins 21, Clyde 20

Shadyside 14, Hannibal River 12

Shelby 38, Marion Harding 12

Sherwood Fairview 21, Edgerton 12

Solon 57, Twinsburg 22

Sparta Highland 35, Danville 13

Spring. Cath. Cent. 28, London Madison Plains 25

Spring. Shawnee 34, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Springfield 17, Kettering Fairmont 0

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Norwood 6

St. Clairsville 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7

St. Henry 41, Ft. Recovery 7

St. Marys Memorial 25, Lima Shawnee 3

Steubenville 26, Linsly, W.Va. 17

Stow-Munroe Falls 38, N. Royalton 35

Strongsville 27, Cle. Hts. 26

Struthers 26, Cortland Lakeview 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Corning Miller 24

Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Uhrichsville Claymont 14

Sullivan Black River 41, Sheffield Brookside 6

Sunbury Big Walnut 72, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Sycamore Mohawk 20, Attica Seneca E. 14

Thornville Sheridan 48, Warsaw River View 27

Tiffin Calvert 31, Castalia Margaretta 0

Tiffin Columbian 41, Sandusky 13

Tipp City Bethel 21, Sidney Lehman 17

Tol. Cent. Cath. 43, Lima Sr. 12

Tol. St. Francis 31, Oregon Clay 7

Tol. Waite 32, Tol. Rogers 26

Tol. Whitmer 38, Tol. St. John’s 7

Tontogany Otsego 30, Rossford 19

Trenton Edgewood 52, Cin. Mt. Healthy 13

Trinity, W.Va. 30, Racine Southern 0

Trotwood-Madison 28, Day. Belmont 3

Upper Sandusky 27, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16

Urbana 26, St. Paris Graham 18

Van Wert 32, Ottawa-Glandorf 27

Vandalia Butler 17, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14

Versailles 24, New Bremen 19

W. Chester Lakota W. 28, Mason 7

W. Jefferson 35, Spring. NE 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

Wapakoneta 34, Kenton 0

Warren Harding 20, STVM 17

Washington C.H. 27, Greenfield McClain 21

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 35, Chillicothe 28, OT

Waterford 32, Reedsville Eastern 0

Wauseon 47, Metamora Evergreen 7

Waverly 47, Portsmouth W. 28

Wellington 48, Oberlin 0

Wellston 46, Bidwell River Valley 6

Westerville S. 62, Westerville N. 21

Westinghouse, Pa. 56, Belmont Union Local 12

Wheelersburg 24, Minford 20

Williamsburg 49, Fayetteville-Perry 28

Willoughby S. 28, Lyndhurst Brush 6

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43, Magnolia, W.Va. 18

Wooster Triway 42, Loudonville 28

Worthington Kilbourne 43, Delaware Hayes 14

Youngs. Valley Christian 34, Leetonia 14

Zanesville 20, Newark Licking Valley 10

Zanesville Maysville 35, Crooksville 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.

East vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.

Fairview vs. Elyria Cath., ppd.

Medina Buckeye vs. Parma, ppd.

Newcomerstown vs. E. Can., ppd.

Van Buren vs. Findlay Liberty-Benton, ccd.

Vienna Mathews vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.

West vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.

Youngs. Mooney vs. Youngs. East, ccd.

Youngs. Ursuline vs. Youngs. Chaney High School, ccd.