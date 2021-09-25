ODOT announces weekly construction update for Lawrence County

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 52 Bridge Repair and Maintenance – This project will perform various maintenance and repair work to several bridges along U.S. 52. Traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane in each direction of U.S. 52 throughout construction. Work is currently occurring at the interchange of U.S. 52 and State Route 93.

State Route 243 Bridge Replacement – State Route 243 will be reduced to one lane between Mckinney Creek Road and Bonnie Drive. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using temporary signals.

State Route 775 Double Bridge Replacement – State Route 775 is closed immediately south of the intersection with County Road 64 (Venisonham-Camp Branch Road). Construction of the north bridge has been completed. Traffic is being detoured via State Route 141, State Route 378, and State Route 217.

State Route 7 rockslide remediation – State Route 7 southbound between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road my experience short term temporary lane closures for remaining work. Principal construction has been completed and most of the work zone has been removed.

For more information contact 740-774-8834.