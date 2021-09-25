OVC Fall Sports Standings & Statistics
Ohio Valley Conference
Boys’ Soccer Standings
Team Overall OVC Pts
Gallipolis 10-0-1 5-0-0 15
South Point 7-2-1 4-1-0 12
Rock Hill 5-4-0 3-2-0 9
Chesapeake 3-4-0 2-3-0 6
Fairland 1-6-0 1-4-0 3
Portsmouth 2-5-0 0-5-0 0
Girls’ Soccer Standings
Team Overall OVC Pts
Rock Hill 7-0-1 4-0-0 12
Fairland 4-2-1 1-1-1 4
Gallipolis 3-5-1 1-2-1 4
South Point 3-3-1 1-1-0 3
Chesapeake 0-5-0 0-3-0 0
Girls’ Volleyball Standings
Team OVC Overall
Gallipolis 6-0 9-4
Portsmouth 4-1 7-1
Fairland 4-2 7-3
South Point 3-3 8-5
Chesapeake 3-3 5-6
Ironton 1-3 1-5
Coal Grove 0-5 2-5
Rock Hill 0-2 1-2
Ohio Valley Conference
Statistic Leaders
Kills
Player Team Number
Chanee Cremeens Gallipolis 121
Bailey Barnette Gallipolis 120
Mollie Watts Chesapeake 93
Madison Perry Portsmouth 90
Alyssa Burcham Fairland 74
Emily Duncan Chesapeake 68
Sydney Tackett Portsmouth 55
Brooklin Lovejoy Fairland 51
KennedyBowling Portsmouth 50
Olivia Dickerson Portsmouth 48
Assists
Player Team Number
Regan Wilcoxon Gallipolis 312
Olivia Ramey Portsmouth 198
Kalei Ngumire Fairland 189
Kayla Jackson Chesapeake 123
Robin Isaacs Chesapeake 76
Maysa Calvin Portsmouth 20
Ashley Tiller Chesapeake 15
Sydney Johnson Portsmouth 10
Emily Duncan Chesapeake 10
Blocks
Player Team Number
Kennedy Bowling Portsmouth 24
Hannah Webb Chesapeake 12
Jordan Spencer Fairland 10
Emily Duncan Chesapeake 10
Maysa Calvin Portsmouth 9
Jalyn Short Gallipolis 9
Alyssa Burcham Fairland 7
Katie Pruitt Fairland 7
Olivia Dickerson Portsmouth 6
Aces
Player Team Number
Bailey Barnette Gallipolis 28
Mollie Watts Chesapeake 22
Brooklin Lovejoy Fairland 22
Kalei Ngumire Fairland 17
Chanee Cremeens Fairland 17
Chloe Hayes Chesapeake 103
Madison Perry Portsmouth 101
Brooklyn Roland Fairland 91
Alyssa Burcham Fairland 90
Ashley Tiller Chesapeake 82
Digs
Player Team Number
Megan Wroblewski Chesapeake 163
Bailey Barnette Gallipolis 137
Jenna Harrison Gallipolis 120
Sydney Johnson Portsmouth 116
Kalei Ngumire Fairland 108
Chloe Hayes Chesapeake 103
Madison Perry Portsmouth 101
Brooklyn Roland Fairland 91
Alyssa Burcham Fairland 90
Ashley Tiller Chesapeake 82