Carl Stevens Sr.

July 26, 1936– Sept. 24, 2021

Carl Ora Stevens Sr., 85, of South Point, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born July 26, 1936, in Lawrence County, son of the late John and Hazel Aldridge Stevens.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rebecca “Beckie” Stevens; two sisters, Patricia Lewis and Button Bowles; and three brothers, Bennie Stevens, James Stevens, and Daniel Stevens.

Carl is survived by his three children, Vickie, Sherry, Rita (Leroy) Dalton, of Harts, West Virginia, Carl (Michele) Stevens II, of Ironton; one sister, Helen Schnitzius; two brothers, Curt (Barb) Stevens and John (Sharon) Stevens; brother-in-law, Mack Bowles; six grandchildren, Brad (Emily) Morrison, Daniel (Raechelle) Morrison, Casey (Chelby) Dalton, Carlee (Jarrett Bailey) Dalton, Bridget Stevens and Skyler Stevens; and seven great grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Abby, Gabby, Jobe, Brantley and Micah.

Burial will take place at his home, 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Joshua Oakley Sparks officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his brother, Curt; his brother-in-law, Mack, T.J. Picklesimer; and Nick Bridges of Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.