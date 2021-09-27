Briggs Library news

• Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has resumed a full schedule of programs and activities for children, teens, and adults. The public is invited to any Briggs Library event.

• Today, Saturday, Sept. 25, families are invited to putt-putt their way through the Chesapeake library on our 10-hole mini golf course. Sign up for a tee-time between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. by calling 740-867-3390 or visit the library.

• Adults are invited to make a cute fall decoration, a mini pallet scarecrow, at three Briggs Library locations. All supplies are provided for the free projects at 2 p.m. Monday at the South Point library, 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Chesapeake library and 2 p.m. Thursday at the Proctorville library.

• Children ages three to five and their caregivers are invited to the weekly Preschool Storytime for books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills: 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.

Teens in grades six to 12 are invited to our twice monthly Teen M.E.E.T (Meet, Eat, Explore, Talk). Hang out with other teens for activities, games, snacks and more. This week, teens meet at 5 p.m. on Monday at the Ironton library, at the South Point library at 5 p.m. Tuesday, at the Chesapeake library at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the Proctorville library at 5 p.m. Thursday.

• Elementary-age kids can create, explore, experiment and play at our new Kids Can… Club. Activities may include art, crafts, STEM, games and more! Join us for a different activity at each club event. This week’s Kids Can… Clubs meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the Chesapeake library, 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Ironton Library, 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Proctorville library and 4 p.m. Thursday at the South Point library.

• For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the program listing on the Upcoming Events calendar.