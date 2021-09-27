College Football Polls

AP football poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1546 1

2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1492 2

3. Oregon 4-0 1411 3

4. Penn St. 4-0 1283 6

5. Iowa 4-0 1277 5

6. Oklahoma 4-0 1212 4

7. Cincinnati 3-0 1154 8

8. Arkansas 4-0 1094 16

9. Notre Dame 4-0 1076 12

10. Florida 3-1 1019 11

11. Ohio St. 3-1 1005 10

12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13

13. BYU 4-0 748 15

14. Michigan 4-0 677 19

15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7

16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17

17. Michigan St. 4-0 581 20

18. Fresno St. 4-1 415 22

19. Oklahoma St. 4-0 341 –

20. UCLA 3-1 316 24

21. Baylor 4-0 233 –

22. Auburn 3-1 197 23

23. NC State 3-1 145 –

24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 –

25. Clemson 2-2 138 9

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.

Coaches’ poll

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (64) 4-0 1624 1

2. Georgia (1) 4-0 1558 2

3. Oregon 4-0 1467 4

4. Oklahoma 4-0 1395 3

5. Iowa 4-0 1319 6

6. Penn State 4-0 1286 8

7. Notre Dame 4-0 1187 10

8. Cincinnati 3-0 1185 9

9. Florida 3-1 1101 11

10. Ohio State 3-1 1030 12

11. Arkansas 4-0 1016 18

12. Mississippi 3-0 916 13

13. Texas A&M 3-1 744 5

14. Michigan 4-0 674 19

15. Brigham Young 4-0 670 16

16. Michigan State 4-0 583 21

17. Coastal Carolina 4-0 583 17

18. Oklahoma State 4-0 459 22

19. Clemson 2-2 389 7

20. UCLA 3-1 312 24

21. Fresno State 4-1 251 25

22. Auburn 3-1 244 23

23. Kentucky 4-0 179 27

24. Baylor 4-0 134 42

25. Wake Forest 4-0 119 39

Dropped out: No. 14 Iowa State (2-2); No. 15 Wisconsin (1-2); No. 20 North Carolina (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Texas (3-1) 101; Boston College (4-0) 91; North Carolina State (3-1) 70; San Diego State (4-0) 69; Maryland (4-0) 59; Wisconsin (1-2) 56; SMU (4-0) 54; Virginia Tech (3-1) 39; LSU (3-1) 36; Iowa State (2-2) 31; Army (4-0) 23; Arizona State (3-1) 12; Texas-San Antonio (4-0) 11; Liberty (3-1) 11; North Carolina (2-2) 10; Central Florida (2-1) 9; Oregon State (3-1) 7; Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) 3; Appalachian State (3-1) 3; Louisville (3-1) 2; Indiana (2-2) 2; Wyoming (4-0) 1.