Clara Rowe

Clara M. Rowe, 89, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

She was born in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, to the late Nicholas and Anna Rea McGuire.

She married Jack E. Rowe in Nov., 1956. He preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2012.

A career military spouse, she showed her children the world while supporting her husband throughout his military service.

Clara worked several Civil Service positions, and after Jack’s retirement, helped put her children through college being employed as the office manager for McGuire Pest Control.

Her favorite position though was being a gracious and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jack Jr. and Paula Rowe; her daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Jeff Keating, Janet and Gary Underhill; four granddaughters, Julie (Keith) Pavlick, Valerie (JT) Jenkins, Teresa (David) Maynard, and Meghan Underhill; two grandsons, Alexander and Garrett Underhill; and eight great-grandchildren, Gabriela and Callum Pavlick, Maxwell, Lucas, and Eli Jenkins, Vayla, Violet and Von Reed; two brothers, Nicholas McGuire, Charles McGuire, and three sisters, Carol Honeycutt, Sharon Kay (Jim) Lynd and Teresa Jo (Jim)Malone.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Claude McGuire, and her sisters, Louise McGuire, Phyllis Noles, and Elizabeth McGuire.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net