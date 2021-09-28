Glenna Lester

July 6, 1946–Sept. 27, 2021

Glenna J. Lester, 75, of South Point, passed away Sept. 27, 2021, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

Glenna was born July 6, 1946, in Ashland, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Raymond and Hazel King Stewart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William “Bill” Boyd; two brothers, Raymond Sonny Stewart and Bill Stewart; and one sister, Helen Gothard.

Glenna was a member of Jeffersonville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Lester; three children, Deborah (Gary) Dillon, Cristi (Brian) Fields and Bill (Robin) Boyd; four step-children, Jim Lester, Maria Heuzen, Robin Lester and Jerry Finley; two sisters, Patty Brown, and Nancy Grove; and eight grandchildren, Amelia, Lauren, Emily, Garrett, Elijah, Sydney, Brien and Elizabeth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Kevin Willis officiating.

Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m.–noon before the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.