Jerry Brooks

March 3, 1960–Sept. 25, 2021

Jerry Lee Brooks, 61, of Coal Grove, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice House, Portsmouth.

Jerry was born March 3, 1960, in Ironton, a son of the late Jessie and Mary (Anson) Brooks.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian (Harper) Brooks, whom he married March 3, 2012.

Jerry was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and proudly serviced in U.S. Army.

Jerry was a self-employed appliance repairmen.

He was a collector of everything and attended the First Church of God in South Point.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by brother, Jessie (Kathy) Brooks, of Coal Grove; stepson, John (Melinda) Adkins; and two grandchildren, Bella Adkins and Daniel (DJ) Imes.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Paul McMurlim, Pastor Terry Collins and Rev Jeff Canfield officiating.

Military rites will be provided by VFW Post 8850 immediately following the service.

Visitation for friends and family will be Friday, 1 p.m. until time of the service.

To offer the Brooks family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.