September 28, 2021

Juanita Noe

Published 10:59 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Oct. 3, 1930–Sept. 22, 2021

 

Juanita Maxine Noe, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Juanita Maxine Noe, daughter of the late Charles Fouts and Mabel Fenstermaker, was born on Oct. 3, 1930.

She was a graduate of Kitts Hill High School.

In 1947, Juanita married Roland Noe. They moved to Gallipolis in 1957 where they raised three sons.

Juanita was a devoted wife and mother.

She loved taking care of her family, cooking and her flower gardens.

Juanita began working at Holzer Clinic after her sons were in high school.

She was employed for 22 years in the Ob-Gyn department.

She was a long-time member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Roland Noe.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Linda), Jim (Jane), and Bill (Mary); grandchildren, Michael, Andy (Brynn), Amy, Jeremy, and Jason; and great-grandchildren, Ben and Parker.

A private family graveside celebration of life will be held to honor Juanita.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Gallipolis in Lights.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.

