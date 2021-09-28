Norman Willis

Norman “Dale” Willis, 75, of Ironton, died on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Best Care Center, Wheelersburg.

He is survived by his wife, Irma (Turvey) Willis.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, with Pastor Shane Hanshaw officiating.

There will be no public visitation

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Willis family with arrangements.

