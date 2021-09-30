expand
Charles Carey

Charles Edwin Carey, 93, of South Point, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Charles Lane officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Friends may call Monday from 11 a.m.–noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to hospiceofhuntington.org/donate or huntingtoncitymission.kindful.com.

