Trojans’ passing combo too much for Panthers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans got a little R&R Friday night.

It was the Reade and Roe Show as Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe completed 23-of-28 passes for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns with Reade Pendleton catching 7 passes for 107 yards and 3 TDs in a 44-12 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Panthers.

Portsmouth (6-1, 3-0) took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter as Roe hit Pendleton on TD passes of one and 15 yards. Zach Roth added a 29-yard field goal just before the end of the quarter.

Roe and Pendleton hooked up on a 25-yard scoring pass with 11:20 left in the half and it was 23-0.

The Trojans drove for their next score and Beau Hammond ran 2 yards for the TD as the lead went to 30-0.

Chesapeake (0-5, 0-3) then got a spark as Ben Bragg returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and it was 30-6.

But Roe hit Dariyonne Bryant with a 1-yard scoring pass and Nick Copley had a 5-yard TD run with 1:48 left in the half and it was 44-6.

On the final touchdown, EmilyCheatham kicked the conversion making her the first female to score in a Portsmouth varsity game in the program’s football history.

The Panthers got the final touchdown of the game with 8:45 to play when Dilen Caldwell hit Levi Blankenship with a 33-yard scoring pass.

Chesapeake had just 84 yards of total offense — minus 5 in the first half — and only managed to reach Portsmouth territory 3 times — twice in the first half and no deeper than the Trojans’ 43.

The first series resulted in a lost fumble as the Panthers lost 3 of 5 fumbles for the game.

Next Friday, Chesapeake will host South Point and Portsmouth visits Fairland.

Chesapeake 0 6 0 6 = 12

Portsmouth 17 27 0 0 = 44

First Quarter

Prt – Reade Pendleton 1 pass from Drew Roe (Zach Roth kick) 7:25

Prt – Reade Pendleton 15 pass from Drew Roe (Zach Roth kick) 5:47

Prt – Zach Roth 29 field goal 1:19

Second Quarter

Prt – Reade Pendleton 25 pass from Drew Roe (kick failed) 11:20

Prt – Beau Hammond 2 run (Zach Roth kick) 9:07

Ch – Ben Bragg 85 kickoff return (kick blocked) 8:54

Prt – Dariyonne Bryant 1 pass from Drew Roe (Zach Roth kick) 5:46

Prt – Nick Copley 5 run (Emily Cheatham kick) 1:48

Fourth Quarter

Ch – Levi Blankenship 33 pass from Dilen Caldwell (pass failed) 8:45

——

Ch Prt

First downs 6 22

Rushes-yards 30-40 21-129

Passing yards 44 256

Total yards 84 385

Cmp-Att-Int 1-3-0 23-28-1

Fumbles-lost 5-3 2-1

Penalties-yards 5-40 11-84

Punts-average 3-31.0 0-00.0

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Chesapeake: Ben Bragg 10-43, Marcus Burnside 9-15, Levi Blankenship 4-14, Camron Shockley 1-2, Dilen Caldwell 3-(-4), Team 3-(-30); Portsmouth: Beau Hammond 3-38 TD, Nick Copley 6-27 TD, Tyler Duncan 2-19, Drew Roe 3-15, J.T. Williams 5-13, Amare Johnson 1-9, Dylan Sanderlin 1-8.

PASSING — Chesapeake: Dilen Caldwell 1-3-0-44 TD; Portsmouth: Drew Roe 18-21-0-204 4TD, Tyler Duncan 5-7-1-52.

RECEIVING — Chesapeake: Levi Blankenship 1-44 TD; Portsmouth: Reade Pendleton 7-107 3TD, Dariyonne Bryant 5-40 TD, Jayden Duncan 3-35, Noah Livingston 2-34, Ethan Scott 2-18, Beau Hammond 2-13, Amare Johnson 1-9, Chase Heiland 1-0.