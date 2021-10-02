EDITORIAL: A local icon passes

There’s an old 1950s pop song, “To Know Him is to Love Him,” which took its title from an epitaph used on many gravestones at the time.

In the days after the passing of longtime public servant Ray “Moose” Dutey, it became apparent that the phrase could have been used to describe his life and his interactions with all he encountered over his five decades in local offices.

Many recalled his kindness, good humor and encouragement he offered to them.

Dutey was well-liked by members of both parties and won re-election repeatedly from the county’s voters.

Perhaps his greatest political legacy will be as a mentor, with many current officeholders recalling how he provided them with advice and guidance as they began their careers.

And, whether it was as an announcer at Coal Grove football games, a leader in his church or his involvement in civic events, his love of the county extended outside government.

His was a life well lived and we extend our condolences to his family and friends.