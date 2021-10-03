expand
October 5, 2021

Major League Baseball Postseason Schedule

By Associated Press

Published 7:36 pm Sunday, October 3, 2021

Major League Baseball

Postseason Schedule

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: New York (Cole 16-8) at Boston (ESPN), 8:08 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (TBS), 8:10 p.m.

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Tampa Bay vs. Boston-New York winner

Thursday, Oct. 7 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)

Friday, Oct. 8 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10 Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11 Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1)

Houston vs. Chicago

Thursday, Oct. 7 Chicago at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

Friday, Oct. 8 Chicago at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10 Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11 Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. Chicago at Houston (FS1)

National League-

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner

Friday, Oct. 8 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 8 Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9 Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11 Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League

Friday, Oct. 15 (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18 (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19 (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20 (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22 (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23 (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17 (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20 (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21 (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23 (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24 (TBS)

(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)

