Walking through history – Museum hosts annual cemetery event

The Lawrence County Historical Society hosted their annual Historic Cemetery Walk on Sept. 25.

It was a return to normal for the event, which takes place at Woodland Cemetery, following last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A virtual event was held in its place last year.

People from the community portrayed the notable figures buried on the grounds and told their stories to the visitors.

The museum has more events planned for the year, including a Christmas tea and the return of their walking tour of the city’s historic churches, museum trustee Nicole Cox said.