Associated Press Ohio High School Football Polls
|Ohio prep football poll
|Team Record Pts.
1. Lakewood St. Edward (13)
|6-0
|186
|2. Medina (2)
|7-0
|167
|3. Springfield (1)
|6-0
|153
|4. Cincinnati St. Xavier (3)
|6-1
|147
|5. Marysville (1)
|6-0
|119
|6. Columbus Upper Arlington
|7-0
|95
|7. Massillon Jackson
|7-0
|87
|8. West Chester Lakota West
|6-1
|57
|9. Centerville (1)
|6-1
|39
|10. New Albany
|7-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 20. Liberty Twp. Lakota East 18. Pickerington Central 18.
|DIVISION II
|Team Record Pts.
1. Cleveland Benedictine (18)
|6-0
|203
|2. Kings Mills Kings (1)
|7-0
|172
|3. Piqua (1)
|7-0
|123
|4. Willoughby South
|7-0
|117
|5. Medina Highland
|6-1
|90
|6. Sunbury Big Walnut
|7-0
|88
|7. Akron Hoban (1)
|5-2
|57
|8. Cincinnati La Salle
|4-2
|49
|9. Hudson
|6-1
|46
|10. Toledo Central Catholic
|5-2
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Macedonia Nordonia 27. Ashville Teays Valley 24. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 23. Avon 22. Massillon Washington 21. Barberton 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.
|DIVISION III
|Team Record Pts.
1. Chardon (16)
|7-0
|199
|2. Hamilton Badin (3)
|7-0
|180
|3. Aurora (1)
|7-0
|151
|4. Granville
|6-0
|120
|5. Millersburg West Holmes
|7-0
|116
|6. Dover
|6-0
|110
|7. Norton
|7-0
|61
|8. Hamilton Ross
|5-1
|57
|9. Chagrin Falls Kenston
|6-1
|41
|10. Hubbard
|7-0
|20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 18. Steubenville 17. Bellbrook (1) 16. Monroe 16.
|DIVISION IV
|Team Record Pts.
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15)
|7-0
|195
|2. Bloom-Carroll
|7-0
|168
|3. Eaton (1)
|7-0
|143
|4. Beloit West Branch (1)
|7-0
|121
|5. Cincinnati McNicholas (2)
|7-0
|120
|6. Waverly
|6-0
|86
|7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
|5-1
|82
|8. Van Wert
|6-1
|68
|9. Bellevue (1)
|6-1
|50
|10. Youngstown Ursuline (1)
|4-2
|41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Navarre Fairless 17. St. Clairsville 14.
|DIVISION V
|Team Record Pts.
1. Kirtland (20)
|6-0
|207
|2. Canfield S. Range
|7-0
|166
|3. Tontogany Otsego
|6-0
|147
|4. Ironton
|6-1
|130
|5. West Lafayette Ridgewood
|7-0
|100
|6. Garrettsville Garfield
|7-0
|98
|7. Sugarcreek Garaway
|7-0
|70
|8. Piketon
|6-0
|61
|9. Cincinnati Mariemont
|6-1
|36
|10. Versailles
|6-1
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 29. Pemberville Eastwood 19. Bloomdale Elmwood 17.
|DIVISION VI
|Team Record Pts.
1. Archbold (12)
|7-0
|174
|(tie) Mechanicsburg (5)
|7-0
|174
|3. Coldwater (3)
|6-1
|129
|4. Columbia Station Columbia
|7-0
|128
|5. West Jefferson
|7-0
|114
|6. Beverly Fort Frye
|5-1
|92
|(tie) Columbus Grove
|7-0
|92
|8. Ashland Crestview
|7-0
|83
|9. Mogadore
|6-1
|51
|10. Galion Northmor
|7-0
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield (1) 28. Arcanum 23. Carey 13.
|DIVISION VII
|Team Record Pts.
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21)
|7-0
|210
|2. Newark Catholic
|7-0
|166
|3. Norwalk St. Paul
|7-0
|147
|4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|6-1
|98
|5. Lima Central Catholic
|6-1
|93
|6. Shadyside
|6-0
|85
|7. New Madison Tri-Village
|6-1
|62
|8. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|7-0
|59
|9. Lucas
|6-1
|57
|10. New Bremen
|5-2
|40
Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 39. Edon 33. St. Henry 32.