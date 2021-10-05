Lady Dragons slip past Gallipolis, 3-2

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Not again.

After tying Gallipolis in the first meeting 3-3, the Lady Dragons proved to be a little better than even with the Blue Angels as they battled to a 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference soccer win on Tuesday.

Gallipolis took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick by Preslee Reed with 17:12 on the first half clock only to have Fairland tie the game on an unassisted goal by Maddie Miller with 7:53 left in the half.

The score remained tied until late in the second half when Fairland (7-4-1, 3-1-1) scored 2 goals in less than a 6-minute span.

Kali Hall scored with an assist from Miller at the 8:04 mark and then Olivia White found the back of the net with an assist from Joelie Jarrell for a 3-1 lead with 2:45 left.

Gallipolis quickly answered as Reed scored on a penalty kick with just 2 minutes to go, but the Lady Dragons’ defense was able to keep the Blue Angels from scoring and get the win.

Lady Dragons’ goalkeeper Jessica King had 2 saves.