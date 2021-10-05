U.S. 23 reduced to one lane in each direction at Russell

For continued KY 244 viaduct construction

RUSSELL, KENTUCKY – Contractors will restrict US 23 to one lane each direction at Russell in Greenup County this week as work continues on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s KY 244 viaduct replacement project.

Beginning today, Tuesday, Oct. 5, the US 23 northbound and southbound fast lanes (left lanes) will be closed between the Ironton-Russell bridge intersection and overpass construction zone (milepoints 1.8 to 2.4). All traffic will be merged into the slow lanes (right lanes) in each direction.

That traffic pattern will remain in place throughout this week and possibly into next week, depending on weather, as crews work in the US 23 median area. Motorists should use caution, watch for construction vehicles and shifting lane closures, and heed all warning signs to protect themselves and workers.

Due to the volume of US 23 traffic – as many as 20,000 vehicles a day use the highway there – significant backups are likely. To avoid delays, motorists should seek alternate routes.

The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new KY 244 looping westward from US 23 to a new flyover bridge across US 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.

To learn more, view flyover diagrams and get project updates, link to District 9’s “Russell Viaduct Project” at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine or bookmark the web page at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/RussellViaduct.aspx.