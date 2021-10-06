Flyers use defense to beat Panthers, Tigers

Jim Walker

It was all about the defense.

The St. Joseph Flyers used a strong defense to beat the Chesapeake Panthers 4-2 on Monday and New Boston Tigers 3-1 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

The Flyers’ offense wasn’t clicking on all cylinders as they took 31 shots with 19 on goal against Chesapeake.

Zachary Johnson scored 2 goals with Elijah Rowe and Brady Medinger knocking in the other 2 goals.

Rowe also had an assist while goalkeeper Eli Ford registered 11 saves as Chesapeake took 20 shots with 13 on goal.

St. Joseph had 10 fouls, 4 corner kicks and 3 offside penalties. Chesapeake had 8 fouls, 2 corner kicks and 2 offside penalties.

Lucas Shepherd scored both goals for Chesapeake and goalie Eli Hayton had 15 saves.

The Flyers (9-4, 5-1) came back to get a league win over New Boston as the defense was stellar again in the 3-1 win.

St. Joseph got goals from Rowe, Johnson and Landon Rowe while Elijah Rowe had an assist.

The Flyers racked up 34 shots with 16 on goal. They had 10 fouls, 6 corner kicks and one offside penalty.

Levi Bowman scored the only goal for the Tigers who took 17 shots with 10 on goal. They had 8 fouls, one corner kick and 3 offside penalties.

Luke Henson had an assist and goalie Brady Voiers notched 13 saves.

The Flyers play at Portsmouth Clay in an SOC game on Thursday.