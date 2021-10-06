Assistance approved for Hamilton Township project

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Monday the approval of assistance for 12 projects set to create 2,426 new jobs and retain 3,252 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners.

Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $108 million in new payroll and spur more than $162 million in investments across Ohio.

One of the projects approved by the TCA was in Lawrence County — Engineered Profiles LLC in Hamilton Township, expected to create 55 full-time positions, generating $2.3 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project.

Engineered Profiles makes extruded plastics products for building supplies, transportation, medical devices, and other industries.

The TCA approved a 1.131 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.