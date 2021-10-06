Health department schedules vaccine clinics for county

The Lawrence County Health Department has announced vaccine clinics for the county for this week.

Times are:

• Today – South Point Board of Education Building, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Thursday – Ohio University Southern Campus, 9 a.m.-noon

• Thursday – Lawrence County Health Department, 3-7 p.m.

• Friday – Dawson-Bryant High School (football game), 7-9 p.m. Pfizer (for 12 years of age and older), Moderna (for 18 years of age and older), and Johnson & Johnson (for 18 years of age and older) will be available.

Please note, at this time, only Pfizer can be given for booster doses. It can be given six months after the second dose was given. Please bring vaccine cards to ensure the correct vaccine is being given at the correct time.

The Lawrence County Health Department is also requesting a copy of insurance cards for administration fees. No one will pay out-of-pocket for this vaccine, and no one will be denied a vaccine if uninsured.