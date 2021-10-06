Music show to benefit suicide prevention groups

On Friday, Positive Productions will be having musical performances to benefit suicide prevention at Ironton Elks Lodge #177.

“Really, we were wanting to do it because all of us have been affected by suicide,” said Rob Pemberton of Positive Productions. “We wanted to raise money for organizations in our area like Pathways and Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition.”

The event will showcase local acts and hip hop performances from 7–11:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, with all the proceeds going to suicide prevention organizations.

There will be resources available for attendees.

For example, the traditional wrist band will have the number for a suicide hotline on it “so, if anyone is having any mental health issues, they can text the number on the wristband,” Pemberton said.

A representative from the Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition will be on hand to take questions.

“There will be gun locks for people who come in and want to take one, there’s a lot we’re doing besides music,” said Pemberton.

As for the music, “Postive Productions will be performing. Our good friend, Damon Pinkey, will be there, he was the one who had the idea for it, I was just the one who put all the ducks in a row,” Pemberton said. “Michael Knuckles and Marc Sowards will be performing, as well.”

For tickets or to contact with questions or to make a donation, contact Positive Productions at fb.me/e/1cn0TdGMf.