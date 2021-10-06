Ohio University’s Bobcats for a Cure virtual 5K set for this weekend

expand
October 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Ohio University Southern will host a virtual 5K to support breast cancer research.

Called The Bobcats for a Cure Virtual 5K Run/Walk, it can completed anywhere and anytime within 48 hours beginning Saturday and ending Sunday
Entry fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt that will be mailed after the registration deadline. Deadline for registration is 8 p.m. Friday.

Proceeds from this 5K will be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

To register, visit tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=11439

The 5K is part of OHIO Southern’s observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This week is Pink Week and OUS will focus on the celebration of cancer survivors and the remembrance of loved ones who have been lost to cancer, raising awareness of breast cancer and nurturing hopes for the prevention and eradication of the disease.

All faculty, staff and students are encouraged to wear pink to show support of breast cancer survivors and those who have passed away.

