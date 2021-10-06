Reynolds, Stevens key Redwomen over Wheelersburg

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Emmi Stevens kept dishing it out, Bri Reynolds kept kicking it in and the Rock Hill Redwomen just kept on winning.

The Redwomen used a strong second half comeback to stun the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates 3-1 in a non-league soccer game on Tuesday.

Wheelersburg took a 1-0 lead in the first half with 26:00 on the clock as Jocelyn Tilly scored an unassisted goal.

But Rock Hill came back in the second half and continued its strong defense while the offense got in gear.

Reynolds scored with 50 minutes on the clock with an assist from Stevens.

The duo hooked up again 8 minutes later to give Rock Hill the lead for good.

The goal was Reynolds’ 75th in her career.

Stevens took care of the scoring herself for the insurance goal with 67 minutes on the clock with an assist from Josi Saleh.

Redwomen goalkeeper Abby Payne had 8 saves as did Wheelersburg goalie Mia Vastine.

Rock Hill had 11 shots on goal and 4 corner kicks while the Lady Pirates took 9 shots on goal and had 5 corner kicks.

Rock Hill (10-2) remained unbeaten with the win while Wheelersburg fell to 11-2.

Rock Hill plays at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Gallipolis.

Wheelersburg 1 0 = 1

Rock Hill 0 3 = 3

First Half

Wh – Jocelyn Tilley (unassisted) 26:00

Second Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Emmi Stevens) 50:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Emmi Stevens) 58:00

RH – Emmi Stevens (assist Josi Saleh) 67:00

Game Statistics

Shots on goal – WHS 9, Rock Hill 11

Corner kicks – WHS 5, Rock Hill 4

Goalkeeper saves – WHS: Mia Vastine 8; Rock Hill: Abby Payne 8