William Andes

William “Bill” Vincent Andes, 74, of Coal Grove, died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Linda K. (McGill) Andes.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.

