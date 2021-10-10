South Point council approves budget

SOUTH POINT — The South Point village council approved the next year’s budget at their regular meeting on Tuesday, increasing funding to the police department, as requested by its chief.

The total budget was for $7 million, which was approved unanimously by the council.

“South Point’s not a little town,” Mayor Jeff Gaskin said of the total, noting that they operate a regional sewer system.

Still, he said the fiscal situation for the village was sound and that they had been turned down for grants for “having too much money.”

Before passing the budget, the council heard from police chief Chris Majher, who requested an increase in funding. Majher said, based on projections and considering overtime, his department could be in a deficit.

The council then voted 6-0 to increase the police budget by $157,000 to $776,000, at the recommendation of the police committee.

With the matter settled, they were able to pass the budget in full.

In other business, the council:

• Had a second reading on an ordinance to increase water and sewer rates by $2 each, which would take effect on Jan. 1, 2022. It was approved in a 6-0 vote. One more reading is needed for passage.

• Had first reading for and voted to vacate Sycamore Court to the adjacent property owner.

• Heard from Gaskin, speaking for the absent village administrator Russ McDonald. The mayor informed them that the village pumped 20 million gallons of water in the past month and that they are still continuing work on water meters in the Sheridan area.

Gaskin also said that work on the $88,000 trickling tower project for the sewer system has been completed.

• Heard from Gaskin, who said that water line replacement in the village is “on track and on schedule.”

• Discussed the 2020 Census. The village lost 122 residents in the past decade, bringing the population to 3,836.

• Discussed a trailer ordinance from 1984. Gaskin provided copies to council members, who will then study them and work to repeal existing ordinances and create a new ordinance that is “easier to understand.”

• Set trick-or-treat for the village for 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The next meeting of council will take place Tuesday, Nov. 9, a week later than usual, due to the Election Day falling on Tuesday of the regular meeting week at the beginning of the month.