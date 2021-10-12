Briggs Library news

• The Phyllis Hamner Local History and Genealogy Room at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in Ironton will have new hours through until Oct. 26: Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Information and records may also be requested by emailing genealogy@briggslibrary.org.

• Crafty adults are invited to make a fall garland at a free workshop at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the South Point library. All materials are provided. Sign up at the library or call 740-377-2288.

• Kids and teens are invited for No-Carve Pumpkin Decoration at the South Point library at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Proctorville library at 4 p.m. Thursday and the Symmes Valley library at 11 a.m. Saturday. All supplies are provided to create a “boo-tiful” one of a kind decoration.

• Children ages three to five and their caregivers are invited to the weekly Preschool Storytime for books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills: 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.

• Elementary-age kids can create, explore, experiment and play at our new Kids Can… Club. Activities may include art, crafts, STEM, games and more! Join us for a different activity at each club event. This week’s Kids Can… Clubs meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Proctorville library and 4 p.m. Thursday at the South Point library.

• The Briggs Builders Lego Club for families meets at 4 p.m. Monday at the Chesapeake library. The library supplies the Legos and kids supply their imaginations. Legos stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture the creations.

• Teens in grades six– 12 are invited to the twice monthly Teen M.E.E.T (Meet, Eat, Explore, Talk). Hang out with other teens for activities, games, snacks and more. This week, teens meet at the Chesapeake library at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

• For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the program listing on the Upcoming Events calendar.